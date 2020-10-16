Left Menu
Hindu outfit members protest outside Tanishq stores in Indore

Hindu Jagran Manch (HJM) activists staged demonstrations outside three Tanishq stores here and demanded that they display apology for the next six months for their controversial advertisement featuring an inter-faith couple. The controversial advertisement of Tanishq has deeply hurt the Hindu community. "Therefore, we have requested employees of the three showrooms of the brand to display their apology (outside stores) to the Hindu community for the next six months.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 16-10-2020 18:22 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 17:21 IST
Hindu Jagran Manch (HJM) activists staged demonstrations outside three Tanishq stores here and demanded that they display apology for the next six months for their controversial advertisement featuring an inter-faith couple. The leading jewellery brand, a Tata product, withdrew the advertisement after a backlash on social media.

The HJM workers held demonstrations on Thursday outside the three Tanishq stores in the city. The controversial advertisement of Tanishq has deeply hurt the Hindu community.

"Therefore, we have requested employees of the three showrooms of the brand to display their apology (outside stores) to the Hindu community for the next six months. "They should also assure us that such acts will not be repeated in the future, HJM Malwa regions publicity head, Rajpal Joshi, said on Friday.

He said the HJM members staged peaceful demonstrations and presented saffron stoles to the staffers of these showrooms located in different parts of the city. The HJM has also submitted a memorandum to the police demanding registration of an FIR against those responsible for the controversial 43-second commercial promoting a new jewellery line called "Ekatvam" (oneness).

Superintendent of Police (West) Mahesh Chandra Jain said, We have received the HJM memorandum. But no ground is found in the advertisement on the basis of which an FIR can be registered by the local police.

