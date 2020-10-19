Left Menu
Cyient partners SR Univ to help develop curriculum for advanced mfg systems

Furthermore, Cyient will look to its academic partners such as SR University to lead innovation through industry-aligned research and development in the field of advanced materials, design, and process controls, he said. Advanced manufacturing tools like digital manufacturing, flexible automation, additive manufacturing, and autonomous robots have the greatest potential to influence the manufacturing landscape in increasing the productivity and can boost innovation too to create and develop new kinds of products economically, SR University Vice Chancellor G R C Reddy said.

IT firm Cyient on Monday said it has signed an agreement with Warangal-based SR University to help develop an industry-oriented curriculum focused on advanced manufacturing systems. This will greatly help reduce the skill gap between the need and availability of resources trained in areas such as design for additive manufacturing, a statement said. Cyient has been a key promoter and user of additive manufacturing technology and has established polymer and metal additive manufacturing facilities in India and in the US. The company has also worked with marquee clients in aerospace and defense, medical technology, energy, industrial, and transportation segments to deliver functionally superior additively manufactured parts with applications in tooling, reverse engineering, and obsolescence management.

"In the past year, Cyient has trained over 100 associates in design for additive manufacturing through its comprehensive internal training program. Cyient will share its expertise in the field to further faculty and student research at SR University," the statement said. With this collaboration, Cyient and SR University will help advance the additive manufacturing industry in India which is a key tenet of the 'Make In India' initiative, Cyient Senior Vice President Rajendra Velagapudi said.

"We will develop industry-ready engineers with the capabilities in additive manufacturing to build cutting-edge solutions. This will help position India as a leader in additive manufacturing talent as companies across the world embark on a journey of digital transformation and adopt additive manufacturing as a key portion of their supply chains," he added. Furthermore, Cyient will look to its academic partners such as SR University to lead innovation through industry-aligned research and development in the field of advanced materials, design, and process controls, he said.

Advanced manufacturing tools like digital manufacturing, flexible automation, additive manufacturing, and autonomous robots have the greatest potential to influence the manufacturing landscape in increasing the productivity and can boost innovation too to create and develop new kinds of products economically, SR University Vice-Chancellor G R C Reddy said.

