Big Billion Days: LG G8X ThinQ gets overwhelming response; goes on sale again

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2020 21:32 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 21:32 IST
Image Credit: LG Electronics

After receiving an overwhelming response during the Flipkart Big Billion Days (BBD) sale, the LG G8X ThinQ dual-screen phone went on sale again today at 8 PM, at a discounted price tag of Rs 21,990 for the only 6GB+128GB model.

The LG G8X ThinQ smartphone was launched late last year with a price tag of Rs 49,999 and the phone went on sale at a price tag of just Rs 19,990 as part of the Big Billion Days sale. LG claims that it sold over 1.75 lakh handsets in just 12 hours of the Flipkart BBD sale, recording Rs. 350 crores in revenue.

The festive special limited edition of the LG G8X is currently listed as 'sold out' on Flipkart.

LG G8X ThinQ: Specifications

Talking about the specifications, the LG G8X ThinQ comes with a 6.4-inch OLED Fullvision display with an IP68 water and dust resistant rating along with an in-display fingerprint reader.

It comes with an additional 2.1-inch OLED cover display and a 360-degree freestop hinge to adjust the viewing angle. Further, users can remove the detachable screen to use the dual-screen device as a normal phone.

Under the hood, the LG G8X has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage which is expandable up to 2TB via microSD. The device packs a 4,000mAh battery.

The LG G8X comes with a dual rear camera setup including a 12-megapixel main shooter and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with 136-degree field-of-view. The waterdrop notch houses a 32-megapixel selfie snapper.

