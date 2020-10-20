Left Menu
Nokia 215 4G and Nokia 225 4G feature phones launched in India

The Nokia 215 4G is priced at Rs 2,949 and will be offered in Black and Cyan Green color options whereas the Nokia 225 4G is priced at Rs 3,599 and will be offered in Black, Classic Blue and Metallic Sand color options. Both phones have Single and Dual SIM variants.

Nokia on Tuesday launched two new feature phones in India. Both Nokia 215 4G and Nokia 225 4G come with FM Radio with wired and wireless modes, an mp3 player, dedicated function keys and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Nokia 215 4G and Nokia 225 4G phones will go on sale starting October 23 via Nokia's official India website. The devices will also be available at offline stores starting November 6.

Specifications

Talking about the design, the 4G phones feature a soft-touch keymat and curved back. Both the Nokia 225 4G and Nokia 215 4G come with a 2.4-inch QVGA display and run on RTOS based on the S30+ OS. The devices have 128MB of internal storage which is expandable up to 32GB via a microSD card.

The phones are fuelled by a 1,150mAh removable battery that is claimed to offer a standby time of 20-24 days and up to 46 hours of music playback time on a single charge. Other features include an FM radio receiver with wired and wireless dual modes and an MP3 player.

Connectivity options onboard the Nokia 225 4G and Nokia 215 4G phones include- 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth v5.0, Micro USB port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Additionally, the Nokia 225 4G has a 0.3-megapixel VGA camera at the back.

