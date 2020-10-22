Huawei Mate 40 series goes official: Specs, price and availability

The Huawei Mate 40 series was launched today alongside a host of other products including the Porsche Design Huawei Watch GT 2, Huawei FreeBuds Studio, Huawei Sound, and Huawei M-Pen 2.

The series comprising Huawei Mate 40, Mate 40 Pro and Mate 40 Pro+ comes with an OLED display and the powerful Kirin 5G chipsets. The Mate 40 and Mate 40 Pro will be offered in Mystic Silver, White, Black, Yellow and Green color options while the Mate 40 Pro+ and Porsche edition will come in Ceramic White and Ceramic black colors.

Huawei Mate 40 carries a price tag of EUR899 for the 8GB+128GB model, the Mate 40 Pro is priced at EUR1,199 for the 8GB+256GB storage option and the Mate 40 Pro+ 12GB+256GB model is priced at EUR1,399. The Huawei Mate 40 RS Porsche Design is priced at EUR2295 for the 12GB+512GB storage option.

Huawei Mate 40: Specifications

The Huawei Mate 40 boasts a 6.5-inch FHD+ OLED display with 2376 x 1080 pixels resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. It packs the Kirin 9000E 5G chipset along with 22 core Mali-G78 GPU.

The phone features a 50MP super-sensing wide-angle camera with f/1.9 aperture, a 16 MP ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture and an 8 MP telephoto camera with f/2.4 aperture and optical image stabilization (OIS). The telephoto camera support 3x optical zoom ⁠, 5x hybrid zoom and 30x digital zoom. Further, there is a Laser focus sensor.

On the front, there is a 13MP super-sensing camera with an f/2.4 aperture. It supports 1080p slow-motion video at 240fps, time-lapse photography, smart wide-angle switching, portrait mode, and other features.

The Huawei Mate 40 is fuelled by a 4,200 mAh battery that supports 40W Huawei Wired Super Fast Charging.

Huawei Mate 40 Pro / Pro+: Specifications

Both Huawei Mate 40 Pro and Pro+ models are powered by the latest Kirin 9000 octa-core chipset, the most powerful Kirin chip ever, based on 5nm process technology. It integrates a 5G modem and Mali-G78 GPU with 24 cores.

The devices are equipped with a 4,400mAh battery with 66W Huawei SuperCharge fast-charging technology that fully charges the phone in 47 minutes. The devices support 50W wireless charging and wireless reverse charging.

The Huawei Mate 40 Pro and Pro+ boast a 6.5-inch FHD+ OLED display with 2376 x 1080 pixels resolution and the Pro models come with a 6.76-inch FHD+ OLED display with 1,344 x 2,772-pixels resolution. The series offers a 90Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate.

On the camera front, both devices house a 50MP wide-angle camera with f/1.9 aperture and OIS support, a 20MP ultra-wide-angle camera with f/1.8 aperture, and a 12MP telephoto camera. The Pro+ variant comes with an additional 8MP super zoom camera with f/4.4 aperture that supports 10x optical zoom, 20x hybrid zoom and 100x digital zoom. The Pro Mate 40 Pro's telephoto camera support 10x hybrid zoom and 50x digital zoom and also features a laser focus sensor.

On the front, both Mate 40 Pro and Pro+ house a 13MP super-sensing selfie camera with an f/2.4 aperture and a 3D depth camera.

The Huawei Mate 40 Series runs on EMUI 11.0 based on Android 10.