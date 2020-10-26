FAU-G action game official teaser released; launch set for November

Bengaluru-based mobile games and interactive entertainment company nCore games has released the first official teaser of the upcoming action game, Fearless And United-Guards, aka FAU-G.

The first teaser of FAU-G gives a glimpse of the recent clash between the Indian and Chinese troops that took place in the Galwan Valley near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh.

Supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Atmanirbhar Bharat movement, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and Indian entrepreneur Vishal Gondal announced the online action game back in September 2020 after the Indian government banned 118 Chinese mobile apps including the immensely popular multi-player game PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG).

Announcing the game, Akshay Kumar said that players will learn about the sacrifices of the Indian soldiers through FAU-G and 20 percent of the net revenue generated will be donated to Bharat Ke Veer, a fund-raising initiative by the Ministry of Home Affairs of the Government of India to support Indian martyrs.

FAU-G is scheduled to be launched in November 2020.