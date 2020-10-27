Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sharing best practices, knowledge among SCO members to help startups: Goyal

"Sharing our best practices, knowledge, engaging corporates and investors from all the member nations, monetising and mobilising capital, setting up incubators, providing exposure and scale with market access will certainly help the worthy ideas of our startups' innovations," Goyal said. SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organisation) members are China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2020 14:56 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 14:56 IST
Sharing best practices, knowledge among SCO members to help startups: Goyal

Sharing best practices, knowledge and engaging investors from the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation member nations will help strengthen startup ecosystem, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday. Launching the India-SCO Startup Forum, he said creativity, innovation and disruption will be the new mandate in the emerging future.

The minister said the new unique concepts that startups come up with will get a much larger engagement through this forum. "Sharing our best practices, knowledge, engaging corporates and investors from all the member nations, monetising and mobilising capital, setting up incubators, providing exposure and scale with market access will certainly help the worthy ideas of our startups' innovations," Goyal said.

SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organisation) members are China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. He added that this forum is an opportunity for all the member nations to share and learn from their experiences.

Speaking at the event, Secretary in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Guruprasad Mohapatra said that since the launch of the startup India initiative in 2016, over 35,500 startups are recognised by the government, and they are in 590 districts of 28 states and 8 UTs. He said the forum will lay the foundation for multinational cooperations and engagement among the member states to develop and strengthen their startup ecosystem collectively.

The forum would help in empowering the local startup ecosystem, and enable access to investors and corporates in startups. The forum was jointly launched by industry body CII and DPIIT.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Nagaland govt fails to implement road projects: Opposition leader T R Zeliang

Leader of Opposition in Nagaland T R Zeliang has accused the PDA government of failing to implement road projects initiated by the previous DAN dispensation. During the Democratic Alliance of Nagaland DAN regime, the Centre had approved sev...

Mandaviya inaugurates ‘Direct Port Entry facility’ of V.O. Chidambaranar Port

Union Minister of State for Shipping IC, Shri Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurated the Direct Port Entry DPE facility of V.O. Chidambaranar Port Trust by unveiling the e-plaque.While addressing the inauguration ceremony through video conference, S...

Rajya Sabha poll: BJP candidate Naresh Bansal files nomination

Senior BJP leader Naresh Bansal filed his nominations on Tuesday as the partys&#160;candidate for the Rajya Sabha polls from Uttarakhand.&#160; Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, Pradesh BJP president Bansidhar Bhagat, Parliamentary Aff...

UP: Police constable kills himself with service revolver

A police constable allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service revolver in the residential area of Hayat Nagar Police Station on Tuesday. Ankit Yadav 26, who was posted at the Hayat Nagar Police Chowki, hailed from Bijn...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020