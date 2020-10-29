OnePlus Nord receiving OxygenOS 10.5.9 update with October 2020 security patch

OnePlus has started rolling out the OxygenOS 10.5.9 over-the-air (OTA) update to the OnePlus Nord. The latest OTA update brings the October 2020 security patch and a couple of new features including quick reply and mis-touch prevention in Game Space.

According to a post in OnePlus forums, the update comes with version 10.5.9.AC01DA and 10.5.9.AC01AA​ for Indian and global variants of the phone, respectively while the European variant will soon get the update with version 10.5.9.AC01BA.

Here's the complete changelog for the OxygenOS 10.5.9 update:

System

Updated Android security patch to 2020.10

Improved system stability and general bug fixes

Game Space

Newly added gaming tools box for convenient switches of Fnatic mode. You can now choose three ways of notifications: text-only heads up and block just for your immersive gaming experience

Newly added quick reply feature in a small window for Whatsapp and INS (Enable it by swiping down from upper right/left corners of the screen in gaming mode)

Newly added mis-touch prevention feature. Enable it, swipe down from the top of the screen, click and the notification bar will pop out

Bluetooth

Improved Bluetooth connection stability

Network

Improved network stability

The OTA update is being rolled out in stages which means a small percentage of users will receive it now while a broader rollout will be held in a few days after OnePlus ensures that there are no critical bugs. You can manually check for the update by heading over to the phone's Settings > System > System Updates