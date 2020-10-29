Left Menu
OnePlus Nord receiving OxygenOS 10.5.9 update with October 2020 security patch

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-10-2020 09:56 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 09:56 IST
OnePlus has started rolling out the OxygenOS 10.5.9 over-the-air (OTA) update to the OnePlus Nord. The latest OTA update brings the October 2020 security patch and a couple of new features including quick reply and mis-touch prevention in Game Space.

According to a post in OnePlus forums, the update comes with version 10.5.9.AC01DA and 10.5.9.AC01AA​ for Indian and global variants of the phone, respectively while the European variant will soon get the update with version 10.5.9.AC01BA.

Here's the complete changelog for the OxygenOS 10.5.9 update:

System

  • Updated Android security patch to 2020.10
  • Improved system stability and general bug fixes

Game Space

  • Newly added gaming tools box for convenient switches of Fnatic mode. You can now choose three ways of notifications: text-only heads up and block just for your immersive gaming experience
  • Newly added quick reply feature in a small window for Whatsapp and INS (Enable it by swiping down from upper right/left corners of the screen in gaming mode)
  • Newly added mis-touch prevention feature. Enable it, swipe down from the top of the screen, click and the notification bar will pop out

Bluetooth

  • Improved Bluetooth connection stability

Network

  • Improved network stability

The OTA update is being rolled out in stages which means a small percentage of users will receive it now while a broader rollout will be held in a few days after OnePlus ensures that there are no critical bugs. You can manually check for the update by heading over to the phone's Settings > System > System Updates

