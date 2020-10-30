PUBG Mobile terminates all service and access for Indian users

Nearly two months after the Indian government announced a ban on the immensely popular multiplayer battle royale game PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Mobile, aka PUBG Mobile, and PUBG Mobile Lite along with 116 other Chinese apps, PUBG Mobile has announced the termination of all service and access for its users in India starting Friday.

In a Facebook post, PUBG Mobile said that Tencent Games, the publisher and distributor of the game, will terminate all service and access for Indian users starting October 30, 2020.

While the games were removed from Google Play and Apple App Store in September, players who already had the games downloaded on their devices before the ban was imposed were still able to play it, but with the termination of service and access, the game will no longer be accessible in India.

"To comply with the interim order of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology dated September 2, 2020, Tencent Games will terminate all service and access for users in India to PUBG MOBILE Nordic Map: Livik and PUBG MOBILE Lite (together, "PUBG Mobile" ) on October 30, 2020. The rights to publish PUBG MOBILE in India will be returned to the owner of the PUBG intellectual property," PUBG Mobile wrote in the post.

"Protecting user data has always been a top priority and we have always complied with applicable data protection laws and regulations in India. All users' gameplay information is processed in a transparent manner as disclosed in our privacy policy," the post further added.

Meanwhile, Fearless And United-Guards, aka FAU-G, is set to launch in India in November as a local alternative to the PUBG Mobile. The game is being developed by Bengaluru-based nCore games and its first official teaser showing the Galwan Valley clash between the Indian and Chinese troops was released earlier this week.