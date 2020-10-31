Mumbai Indians restrict Delhi Capitals to 110/9

Mumbai Indians restrict Delhi Capitals to 110/9PTI | Dubai | Updated: 31-10-2020 17:15 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 17:15 IST
Put in to bat, Delhi Capitals scored a below par 110 for 9 in their Indian Premier League match against Mumbai Indians here on Saturday
Pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult shared six wickets between them. Brief Scores: 110 for 9 in 20 overs (Shreyas Iyer 25; Jasprit Bumrah 3/17, Trent Boult 3/21).
