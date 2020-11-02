Left Menu
Development News Edition

Apple to hold Nov 10 event, analysts expect new Mac computers

The company in June said it would introduce new Mac computers using its own processor chips, dubbed Apple Silicon, before the end of the year. Analysts expect the new Macs to debut at the November event.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-11-2020 23:07 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 22:58 IST
Apple to hold Nov 10 event, analysts expect new Mac computers
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Apple Inc on Monday announced a special event for Nov. 10 but gave no further details aside from a tag line of "one more thing." Apple last month announced a range of new iPhones and also announced new Apple Watches and a services bundle in September. The company in June said it would introduce new Mac computers using its own processor chips, dubbed Apple Silicon, before the end of the year.

Analysts expect the new Macs to debut at the November event. The Apple Silicon Macs will mark the start of a transition away Intel Corp, Apple's supplier for laptop and desktop processors since 2006. The "one more thing" tagline calls back to a line former Chief Executive Officer Steve Jobs sometimes used at the company's events before unveiling previously unannounced products. In addition to the new Macs, analysts believe that Apple is working on a new pair of over-ear AirPods headphones and tracking tags similar to those made by Tile Inc to bolster Apple's growing accessories business.

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

Health News Summary: UK's Johnson considering new national lockdown for England; Million line up as Slovakia launches unique nationwide COVID-19 test and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Haryana Police registers FIR to trace minor girl missing from Rewari since Oct 11

Haryana Police on Monday registered an FIR to trace a minor girl who had gone missing from Rewari district since October 11. Khol Police Station In-charge, Virendra Singh said that a boy employed by the girls family is also missing along wi...

Gujarat bypolls crucial for country's future: BJP's Paatil

Gujarat BJP president C R Paatil on Monday said outcome of the November 3 by-elections to eight seats will prove crucial for the state and the countrys future. In his public message on the eve of the voting on these seats in Gujarat, all wo...

Haryana govt declares possession, sale of imported firecrackers as illegal, punishable

The Haryana Government has declared possession and sale of imported firecrackers as illegal and punishable. Giving information about this, an official spokesperson said that Deputy Commissioners of all the districts have been directed to be...

Why MBA? Helping women to break the glass ceiling

Elissa Sangster counts herself fortunate to have had early mentors who pushed to empower and promote women around them.After business school, Sangster worked at Texas AM University as assistant director of the MBA program, whose director, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020