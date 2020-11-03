Micromax In Series smartphones' high-resolution renders, key details leaked

Hours ahead of the official launch, high-resolution renders and key details of Micromax's In Series smartphones have leaked online. The latest leak comes courtesy of the website inbymicromax.com, according to which, the upcoming smartphones are named Micromax IN Note 1 and the Micromax IN 1B.

As seen in the leaked images, both the phones have a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and a left-aligned rectangular rear camera module. The Micromax IN Note 1, which was showcased by Micromax co-founder Rahul Sharma in an exclusive interview with popular tech YouTuber Gaurav Chaudhary (Technical Guruji), late last week, will be offered in Green and White color options.

Notably, Sharma didn't disclose the phone's name whose design and color variant he showcased, but now the leak has revealed it. On the other hand, the Micromax IN 1B will have three color variants- Purple, Blue and Green.

Image Credit: inbymicromax

Talking about the specifications, the Micromax IN 1B, the low-end model in the series will feature a waterdrop notch display and will be powered by Mediatek Helio G35 chipset while the top variant, Micromax IN Note 1, will be equipped with the Mediatek Helio G85 chipset and boast a punch-hole display.

The Micromax IN Note 1 will house a quad-camera array at the back, including a 48MP main shooter, a 5MP ultra-wide lens, a 2 MP Macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor whereas the Micromax IN 1B will come with a 13MP dual camera with an LED flash sitting on the right of it.

Both the devices will run on Stock Android and ship with Android 10 and will be eligible for two years of OS upgrades. Further, the leak confirms the presence of a 5,000mAh battery and reverse charging capability on both the phones. While the IN Note 1 will support 18W fast charging, IN 1B will have 10W charging capability.

Update: According to popular tipster Ishan Agarwal, the Micromax IN Note 1 will come with a 6.67-inch FHD+ IPS display with 450 nits brightness and 21:9 aspect ratio. The phone will have a dedicated Google Assistant button in addition to a 3.5mm headphone jack and USB Type-C charging port. It will be available in a single 4GB+64GB configuration.

Image Credit: Twitter (@ishanagarwal24)

On the other hand, the Micromax IN 1B will sport a 6.52-inch HD+ IPS with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and an 8MP selfie camera housed in the waterdrop notch. It will be available in two memory configurations- 2GB+32GB and 4GB+64GB and is tipped to be priced under Rs 10,000.