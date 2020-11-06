Left Menu
Development News Edition

Facebook bans big 'Stop the Steal' group for sowing violence

Facebook on Thursday banned a large group called “Stop the Steal” that supporters of President Donald Trump were using to organise protests against the presidential vote count. "The group was organised around the delegitimisation of the election process, and we saw worrying calls for violence from some members of the group." Facebook said it will continue to watch for activity that violates its rules and will take action if it does.

PTI | Oakland | Updated: 06-11-2020 08:36 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 08:36 IST
Facebook bans big 'Stop the Steal' group for sowing violence

Facebook on Thursday banned a large group called “Stop the Steal” that supporters of President Donald Trump were using to organise protests against the presidential vote count. Some members had called for violence, while many falsely claimed that Democrats are “stealing” the election from Republicans. Though the group amassed more than 350,000 members before Facebook took it down, it was just one of several smaller groups that popped up as vote counting extended for days in several battleground states. Inside the groups, members and organisers tried to ensure they would get around Facebook's moderators and “trolls” who might report or mock them.

“In line with the exceptional measures that we are taking during this period of heightened tension, we have removed the Group 'Stop the Steal,' which was creating real-world events," Facebook said in a statement. "The group was organised around the delegitimisation of the election process, and we saw worrying calls for violence from some members of the group." Facebook said it will continue to watch for activity that violates its rules and will take action if it does. As of Thursday afternoon, a copycat “Stop the Steal” group was growing steadily, nearing 12,000 members, and others were easily searchable on Facebook. Inside the groups, members posted baseless claims of voter fraud and organized protests. Calls for violence were not immediately apparent, although the the Center for Countering Digital Hate shared a screenshot of one post in the now-banned group that read “Neither side is going to concede. Time to clean the guns, time to hit the streets.” In the new group, administrators were scrupulously warning members that they will remove anything that calls for violence. They also made plans to move the group to other platforms Imran Ahmed, CEO of the Center for Countering Digital Hate, which pressured Facebook to take down the group, said while it's true that all this seems like a game of whack-a-mole, the moles are slowly learning their lesson.

“By taking out the largest one, it sent a message to others," he said. But Ahmed said it should not be so difficult to get Facebook to take action on such a large group calling for violence.

“There is a systemic issue with Facebook groups being exploited by people spreading misinformation, hate and inciting violence,” he said. “It's a problem they have known about for a long time and they continue to fail to take proper action. It's generally only when a lot of attention is placed on something that they act." By Thursday afternoon, Facebook banned the #stopthesteal hashtag, too. But it easily could have done so earlier. The term and similar ones were mentioned nearly 120,000 times on websites and social media platforms throughout the day Tuesday, according to analysis from media intelligence firm Zignal Labs.(AP) RUP RUP.

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Calcutta HC bans firecrackers on Kali Puja

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Investors see silver-lining in U.S. election uncertainty

A definitive result on the next U.S. president may still be elusive, but two days after Election Day, investors are back in buy-everything mode - counting on Republicans keeping control of the Senate and limiting regulatory change as well a...

Congress' apprehensions baseless, Kamal Nath govt also elected through EVMs: Tulsi Silawat

Sanwer BJP candidate Tulsi Silawat termed apprehensions raised by Congress regarding the Electronic Voting Machines EVMs as baseless, stating that the opposition party did not level such allegations when former chief minister Kamal Nath-led...

China stocks fall, but see weekly gains as U.S. election in focus

China stocks fell on Friday after sharp losses in the healthcare and consumer sectors, but headed for weekly gains as growing prospects of a Joe Biden presidency in the United States raised hopes of decreased tensions between Washington and...

Our execution in death overs was miles off: Ponting

Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting lamented that his bowlers were miles off in the death overs against Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 1 and they will have to dig deep as a team to make the IPL final. Delhi will get another shot at ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020