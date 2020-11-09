OnePlus 8 series OxygenOS 11.0.1.1 update halted as users report 'data wipe' issue

OnePlus 8 series OxygenOS 11.0.1.1 update halted as users report 'data wipe' issueDevdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-11-2020 14:24 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 14:23 IST
OnePlus has halted the OxygenOS 11.0.1.1 update for the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro which was released globally on Saturday after several users reported some issues including a full data wipe of their phones.
"This update's rollout is currently halted as the software team investigates some user reports. Thank you for your understanding," OnePlus community consultant said in a post on the company's forums.
OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro users who were on Open Beta 3 reported that the new update is leading to a full data wipe of their phones. Responding to the queries, OnePlus said that its software team is looking into this issue and suggested users to double-confirm if it's an Open Beta update whenever they receive an OTA and backup key data via a cloud service.
"It seems like some users are reporting receiving the Stable update over the Open Beta 3, leading to a full data wipe. This information was already shared with the software team so it can be checked and addressed. Meanwhile, if you receive an update OTA, please double-confirm if it's an Open Beta update. If it isn't, please DO NOT install it. We strongly suggest you to backup your key data via a cloud service, perform a full backup via OnePlus Switch, and transfer it to a computer or a USB drive for double insurance."
The OxygenOS 11.0.1.1 update for the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro was rolled out in India, Europe and North America on November 7 and as per the official changelog, it updates the phones' Android Security Patch to October 2020 and brings several improvements as well as bug fixes.
Here's the complete changelog:
System
- Optimized the frame stability algorithm to make the experience smoother
- Optimized adaptive brightness algorithm, making 8,192 levels of automatic brightness adjustment more comfortable
- Optimized background process management mechanism to improve standby-by performance
- The quick setting has been adjusted to three lines
- Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.10
- Improved system stability
Ambient display
- Newly added Canvas feature that can automatically draw a wireframe picture based on a lock screen photo on your phone（Path：Settings-Customization-Wallpaper-Canvas-Choose photo preview and it can be generated automatically
Network
- Optimized the intelligent 5G function to extend battery endurance capacity
- Optimized Wi-Fi connection to improve stability of connectivity
Bluetooth
- Optimized Wi-Fi connection to reduce transfer delay
- Fixed the low probability issue that it was muted after connecting to Bluetooth
- READ MORE ON:
- OxygenOS 11.0.1.1
- OnePlus 8
- OnePlus 8 pro