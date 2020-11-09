OnePlus 8 series OxygenOS 11.0.1.1 update halted as users report 'data wipe' issue

OnePlus has halted the OxygenOS 11.0.1.1 update for the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro which was released globally on Saturday after several users reported some issues including a full data wipe of their phones.

"This update's rollout is currently halted as the software team investigates some user reports. Thank you for your understanding," OnePlus community consultant said in a post on the company's forums.

OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro users who were on Open Beta 3 reported that the new update is leading to a full data wipe of their phones. Responding to the queries, OnePlus said that its software team is looking into this issue and suggested users to double-confirm if it's an Open Beta update whenever they receive an OTA and backup key data via a cloud service.

"It seems like some users are reporting receiving the Stable update over the Open Beta 3, leading to a full data wipe. This information was already shared with the software team so it can be checked and addressed. Meanwhile, if you receive an update OTA, please double-confirm if it's an Open Beta update. If it isn't, please DO NOT install it. We strongly suggest you to backup your key data via a cloud service, perform a full backup via OnePlus Switch, and transfer it to a computer or a USB drive for double insurance."

The OxygenOS 11.0.1.1 update for the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro was rolled out in India, Europe and North America on November 7 and as per the official changelog, it updates the phones' Android Security Patch to October 2020 and brings several improvements as well as bug fixes.

Here's the complete changelog:

System

Optimized the frame stability algorithm to make the experience smoother

Optimized adaptive brightness algorithm, making 8,192 levels of automatic brightness adjustment more comfortable

Optimized background process management mechanism to improve standby-by performance

The quick setting has been adjusted to three lines

Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.10

Improved system stability

Ambient display

Newly added Canvas feature that can automatically draw a wireframe picture based on a lock screen photo on your phone（Path：Settings-Customization-Wallpaper-Canvas-Choose photo preview and it can be generated automatically

Network

Optimized the intelligent 5G function to extend battery endurance capacity

Optimized Wi-Fi connection to improve stability of connectivity

Bluetooth