Sony answers all your queries relating to PS5 console

Sony has shared in-depth details about the upcoming PlayStation 5 (PS5) console including local price and availability, hardware, software and new accessories, among others as its launch nears. The company has published a frequently asked questions (FAQs) page that answers all the user queries related to the new game console.

As explained on the FAQ page, the PS5 console and the PS5 Digital Edition console are identical in terms of performance. The only difference between them is the physical dimensions and the inclusion of an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive in the PS5 console which is absent in the Digital Edition. The Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive allows gamers to play PS5 Blu-ray disc games and PS4 Blu-ray disc games, as well as play video from 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Discs, standard Blu-ray discs, and DVDs.

The FAQ page also explains the differences between the DualSense wireless controller and the DualShock 4 wireless controller. The DualSense wireless controller packs next-generation features including haptic feedback technology and adaptive triggers to deepen player immersion and increase gaming interactivity whereas the traditional "rumble" technology in the DualShock 4 creates a vibrating or shaking sensation to increase immersion.

The page also highlights some of the most notable differences in PS5 and PS4's user interface. PS5's new UX features a new Control Center, an evolved version of the PS4 console's Quick Menu. With a single press of the PS button, Control Center will appear on PS5, providing immediate access to frequently used system features, all without leaving the game.

Players interested in experiencing the PS4 game's original rumble effects can use a DualShock 4 wireless controller to play PS4 games on their PS5 but they will need to use a DualSense wireless controller to play PS5 games.

Further, the page provides information on the game that will be available for purchase on PS5's launch day and also confirms that a large number of games are in development for PS5. It also clearly mentions that more than 99 percent of the 4000+ games available on PS4 will be playable on PS5.