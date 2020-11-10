Industry should encourage research, design innovations: Raj Guv
Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Tuesday called upon the industrial sector to develop an institutional system to encourage research and design innovations. He was addressing the National Conference on Industrial Development through Research Development and Innovations organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) here.
Mishra urged the CII to work on a policy of motivating entrepreneurs to get the latest research and design patents in the states. He said developing a common understanding of the government and entrepreneurs for industrial development can only help the country's economy to grow rapidly.
The Governor also stressed on adopting science and technology innovation, adding that it is necessary to identify and bring forward local innovations, latest forms of design and research. There is no dearth of capabilities in the country, but industrial sectors need to come forward and work in the development of essential components required for research and innovation system, he said.
Organisations like the CII should contribute to encourage micro, small and medium scale industries, Mishra added. PTI AG SRY
