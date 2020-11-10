Left Menu
Development News Edition

FCC nominee pledges 'regulatory stability,' in U.S. Senate pitch

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-11-2020 22:37 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 22:26 IST
FCC nominee pledges 'regulatory stability,' in U.S. Senate pitch
Representative Image Image Credit: PxHere

A senior Trump administration official nominated to a seat on the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on Tuesday pledged support for "regulatory stability" but made no mention of an effort to regulate social media companies that had sparked some backlash.

In written testimony reviewed by Reuters ahead of his Senate Commerce Committee hearing scheduled for 2:30 p.m. EST (1930 GMT) on Tuesday, Nathan Simington said his "first principle is regulatory stability." He added the FCC "must be thoughtful about potential chilling effects on development if its regulatory efforts go over the line and become intrusive, disruptive and burdensome." Simington said the United States needs to do more to ensure millions of Americans have access to high-speed internet.

"For the first time, American telecommunications leadership may be in question," Simington said. "If some Americans are denied access to advanced technologies, we are thereby denying ourselves the benefit of their contributions." Simington's nomination is in doubt after Joe Biden was declared the winner of the Nov. 3 U.S. presidential election, defeating President Donald Trump's bid for a second term.

In September, Trump nominated Simington, a Commerce Department official involved in the administration's efforts to seek new social media regulations. "Republicans need to get smart and confirm Nate Simington to the FCC ASAP!" Trump wrote on Twitter in October. Trump has railed against Twitter Inc, Facebook Inc and other social media firms.

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said on Oct. 15 he would move forward to set new rules after Trump ordered the Commerce Department to file an FCC petition seeking to curb legal protections for social media companies over a provision known as "Section 230." But he has not committed to any action by any specific date. Section 230, a provision of the 1996 Communications Decency Act, shields social media companies from liability for content posted by their users and allows them to remove lawful but objectionable posts.

Many legal experts and internet companies argue the FCC has no authority to issue regulations under Section 230, while the FCC's general counsel said Pai has authority. Last month, two senior Democratic lawmakers noted Trump abruptly pulled his nomination of FCC Commissioner Michael O'Rielly for a new term after O'Rielly questioned whether the FCC had authority to issue new social media regulations. Trump tapped Simington instead.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Independent UN experts decry COVID vaccine hoarding: ‘No one is secure until all of us are’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey's President Erdogan congratulates Biden on his win

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan congratulated President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday, expressing Turkeys determination to work closely with the new administration. I believe that the strong cooperation and alliance between our countrie...

IRCTC plans tour packages to boost Tejas Express patronage

In a bid to increase occupancy of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express, the Indian Rail Catering Tourism Corporation on Tuesday announced tour packages between Mumbai and Vadodara-Ahmedabad in Gujarat. Addressing a press conference here, Rahu...

Soccer-Premier League to scrap pay-per-view scheme, says Masters

The Premier League will scrap its controversial pay-per-view scheme imminently, chief executive Richard Masters confirmed on Tuesday to a government committee.Fans, who are currently prevented from attending stadiums because of the COVID-19...

Bihar taught the world the first lesson of democracy and today again it has told the world how democracy is strengthened: PM.

Bihar taught the world the first lesson of democracy and today again it has told the world how democracy is strengthened PM....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020