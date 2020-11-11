Left Menu
ANSR partners with Google Cloud to accelerate enterprise digital transformation for Global Capability Centres at-scale in India

BENGALURU, India, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ANSR, the global market leader in designing, establishing and operating Global Capability Centres (GCCs), today announced a partnership with Google Cloud that will enable enterprises to build 'at-scale' digital transformation capabilities.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-11-2020 13:46 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 13:46 IST
BENGALURU, India, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ANSR, the global market leader in designing, establishing and operating Global Capability Centres (GCCs), today announced a partnership with Google Cloud that will enable enterprises to build 'at-scale' digital transformation capabilities. GCCs are now a mainstream transformative strategy for global companies to leverage collaborative, distributed global teams. In fact, nearly 1,000 captives are now hosted in India, which represents 50% of the world's GCCs. An estimated 150+ new ones are also expected to be set-up over the next two years as global businesses accelerate execution of strategic digital technology narratives to stay relevant. ANSR's partnership with Google Cloud will enable enterprises to accelerate their transition to a 'cloud first' strategy in support of the emerging business and technology transformation agenda. With a focus on maturing GCCs competency narratives, ANSR will provide enterprise cloud enablement solutions on Google Cloud to its customers so they can build at scale. Existing ones will also be able to rapidly adopt the cloud as they look to digitally transform their infrastructure, application and data stack for success.

"As companies are being challenged to reimagine their customer engagement strategies, product relevance and services excellence, GCCs continue to play a pivotal role in transforming business platforms. Our partnership with Google Cloud will now enable them to play an even more important role in scaling enterprise digital competencies and cloud capabilities," said Salil Punalekar, Global Head of Business, Corporate Development and Marketing at ANSR. "Businesses today are gearing up to build stronger technology foundations and optimise cost. With Google Cloud at the core, enterprises can develop flexible, agile and robust technology to transform at speed and scale," said Amitabh Jacob, Head of Partnerships and Alliances at Google Cloud India.

ANSR and Google Cloud will establish a one-of-a-kind Collaboratory that will allow enterprises to significantly accelerate their cloud adoption journey from ideas to execution. The Collaboratory will provide a secure sandbox environment to evaluate and adopt Google Cloud use cases for cloud transformation, application modernisation, infrastructure modernisation and deep analytics solutions. About ANSR ANSR is a global leader in establishing & operating Global Capability Centers for global enterprises. Enterprises across industries and markets have relied on ANSR's expertise in building world class technology and innovation capabilities in India and Eastern Europe. ANSR's unique industry leading approach enables our clients to integrate digital platforms capabilities and global teams within the enterprise Global Capability Centers. Since its inception, ANSR has established over 60 GCCs aggregating to over 65k enterprise talent with over $1.5B in investment and using over 7M sq.ft of workspace.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1326724/ANSR_Logo.jpg PWR PWR.

