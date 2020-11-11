Left Menu
New update brings Sept 2020 security patch, EIS to OnePlus 5/5T

The latest over-the-air (OTA) update bumps the devices' Android security patch to September 2020 and brings the Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) feature to the camera of both the devices along with a couple of fixes.

Updated: 11-11-2020 20:10 IST
OnePlus is rolling out a new software update, OxygenOS 10.0.1, to the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T. The latest over-the-air (OTA) update bumps the devices' Android security patch to September 2020 and brings the Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) feature to the camera of both the devices along with a couple of fixes.

The OxygenOS 10.0.1 OTA update is being rolled out in batches, hence, it will be received by a limited number of users today, with a broader rollout to take place in a few days after OnePlus ensures that there are no critical bugs.

The development was announced by OnePlus on the official community forum page. Here's the full changelog OxygenOS 10.0.1 OTA update for the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T:

System

  • Fixed the abnormal call recording issue
  • Fixed the de-activated alarm issue when the phone was powered off
  • Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.09
  • Updated GMS package to 2020.08

Full-Screen Gestures

  • Back gesture from the bottom of the screen is available (OnePlus 5T only)

Camera

  • Electronic Image Stabilization has been added, bringing you the more stable shooting experience

Back in September 2020, OnePlus announced that the update for OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T has been delayed as they have found a serious bug related to the communication module.

