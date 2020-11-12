Left Menu
Development News Edition

Google announces account storage policy changes, effective June 1, 2021

At present, every Google Account comes with 15 GB of free storage across Gmail, Drive and Photos, but, starting June 1, any new photo or video backed up in High quality in Google Photos will count towards the free 15 GB storage quota or any additional storage purchased as a Google One member. However, all existing high-quality photos and videos (under 16MP/1080p) will not count towards the storage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 12-11-2020 11:44 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 08:48 IST
Google announces account storage policy changes, effective June 1, 2021
Google logo Image Credit: ANI

Google on Wednesday announced important storage policy changes for Google Accounts that will go into effect on June 1, 2021. The upcoming changes will apply to Photos and Drive (specifically Google Docs, Sheets, Slides, Drawings, Forms and Jamboard files).

At present, every Google Account comes with 15 GB of free storage across Gmail, Drive and Photos, but, starting June 1, any new photo or video backed up in High quality in Google Photos will count towards the free 15 GB storage quota or any additional storage purchased as a Google One member. However, all existing high-quality photos and videos (under 16MP/1080p) will not count towards the storage.

Similarly, any new Docs, Sheets, Slides, Drawings, Forms or Jamboard file will also start to count towards the free 15 GB of allotted storage or any additional storage provided through Google One.

Additionally, new policies have been introduced for Google Accounts that are either inactive or over their storage limit across Gmail, Drive (including Google Docs, Sheets, Slides, Drawings, Forms and Jamboard files) and/or Photos. Beginning June 1, if an account is inactive in one or more of these services for two years, Google may delete the content in the product(s) in which the users was inactive. As for storage, if users are over their storage limit for two years, Google may delete their content across Gmail, Drive and Photos.

Google recommends users to periodically visit Gmail, Drive or Photos on the web or mobile to keep the account active. To manage the storage, once can use the free storage manager in the Google One app and on the web and users who need more than free 15 GB of storage, they can upgrade to a larger storage plan with Google One.

"Over the past decade, Gmail, Google Drive, and Google Photos have helped billions of people securely store and manage their emails, documents, photos, videos and more. Today, people are uploading more content than ever before, in fact, more than 4.3 million GB are added across Gmail, Drive, and Photos every day. These changes to our storage policy are necessary to provide our users with a great experience and to keep pace with the growing demand," Google wrote in a blog post.

TRENDING

Aquaman 2: Johnny Depp’s fans to boycott sequel if Amber Heard reprises Mera’s role

OVL acquires Australia's FAR Ltd stake in Senegal block for $45 mn

Prison Break Season 6: Wentworth Miller & Dominic Purcell’s discontinuation shocks viewers

Plasma jets may kill novel coronavirus within seconds: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Kamala Harris says no tax increase for annual income below USD 400,000

US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has assured Americans that there would be no increase in taxes for those having an annual income of less than USD 400,000. At the same time, Harris has insisted that in the Joe Biden administration, cor...

ICMR, SII complete enrolment of phase-3 clinical trials for Covishield vaccine

The Pune-based Serum Institute of India SII and Indian Council of Medical Research ICMR on Thursday announced the completion of enrolment of phase-3 clinical trials for potential COVID-19 vaccine Covishield in India. The ICMR and SII have c...

Sequoia Capital-backed Indigo Paints files for Rs 1,000-cr IPO

Sequoia Capital-backed&#160;Indigo Paints has filed preliminary papers with markets regulator Sebi to raise about Rs 1,000 crore through an initial public offering. The IPO comprises fresh issuance of stocks aggregating to Rs 300 crore and ...

HK opposition stages final protest in assembly before mass resignation

Hong Kongs opposition staged a final show of defiance in the legislature on Thursday before resigning to protest against the dismissal of four of their colleagues in what they see as another bid by Beijing to suppress democracy in the city....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020