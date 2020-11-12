Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian Navy's fifth Scorpene class submarine Vagir launched

Indian Navy's fifth Scorpene class submarine Vagir, having superior stealth features like the advanced acoustic absorption technique, was launched on Thursday at the Mazagon Dock in south Mumbai.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-11-2020 11:25 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 11:19 IST
Indian Navy's fifth Scorpene class submarine Vagir launched
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Indian Navy's fifth Scorpene class submarine Vagir, having superior stealth features like the advanced acoustic absorption technique, was launched on Thursday at the Mazagon Dock in south Mumbai. Vijaya, wife of Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik, launched the submarine through video conferencing. The minister was the chief guest at the event and attended it via video link from Goa.

Vagir is part of the six Kalvari-class submarines being built in India. The submarines, designed by French naval defence and energy company DCNS, are being built as part of Indian Navy's Project-75. These submarines can undertake missions like anti- surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare, intelligence gathering, mine laying, and area surveillance, an official said.

Vagir is named after the Sand Fish, a deadly deep sea predator of the Indian Ocean. The first Vagir, a submarine from Russia, was commissioned into the Indian Navy on December 3, 1973, and was decommissioned on June 7, 2001 after almost three decades of service to the nation. "Building the Scorpene was indeed a challenge for MDL, as the complexity of the simplest of tasks increased exponentially due to all work having to be done in the most congested of spaces," MDL said in a release.

"The state-of-art technology used in the submarine has ensured superior stealth features such as advanced acoustic absorption techniques, low radiated noise levels, and hydro- dynamically optimised shape and also the ability to attack the enemy using precision guided weapons," the release said. The attack can be launched with both torpedoes and tube launched anti-ship missiles, whilst underwater or on surface, MDL said. "The stealth of this potent platform is enhanced by the special attention to her characteristic underwater signatures. These stealth features give it an invulnerability, unmatched by most submarines," it said.

The submarine is designed to operate in all theatres of operation, showcasing interoperability with other components of a Naval Task Force, MDL said. "With the launching of Vagir, India further cements its position as a submarine building nation. This is in sync with the current impetus of the government towards Make in India and Atma Nirbhar Bharat," MDL said.

Two submarines of the ongoing Project-75 Scorpene programme at MDL, Kalvari and Khanderi, have been commissioned into the Indian Navy. The third submarine, Karanj, is in the last phase of rigorous sea trials. The fourth Scorpene, Vela, has commenced her sea trials, whilst the sixth and last submarine, Vagsheer, is being readied for boot together. "Two SSK submarines built by MDL during 1992-94 are in active service, which is a testimony to the professionalism and capability of Mazagon Dock personnel," it said.

TRENDING

Aquaman 2: Johnny Depp’s fans to boycott sequel if Amber Heard reprises Mera’s role

OVL acquires Australia's FAR Ltd stake in Senegal block for $45 mn

Prison Break Season 6: Wentworth Miller & Dominic Purcell’s discontinuation shocks viewers

Plasma jets may kill novel coronavirus within seconds: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Kamala Harris says no tax increase for annual income below USD 400,000

US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has assured Americans that there would be no increase in taxes for those having an annual income of less than USD 400,000. At the same time, Harris has insisted that in the Joe Biden administration, cor...

ICMR, SII complete enrolment of phase-3 clinical trials for Covishield vaccine

The Pune-based Serum Institute of India SII and Indian Council of Medical Research ICMR on Thursday announced the completion of enrolment of phase-3 clinical trials for potential COVID-19 vaccine Covishield in India. The ICMR and SII have c...

Sequoia Capital-backed Indigo Paints files for Rs 1,000-cr IPO

Sequoia Capital-backed&#160;Indigo Paints has filed preliminary papers with markets regulator Sebi to raise about Rs 1,000 crore through an initial public offering. The IPO comprises fresh issuance of stocks aggregating to Rs 300 crore and ...

HK opposition stages final protest in assembly before mass resignation

Hong Kongs opposition staged a final show of defiance in the legislature on Thursday before resigning to protest against the dismissal of four of their colleagues in what they see as another bid by Beijing to suppress democracy in the city....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020