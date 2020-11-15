Left Menu
Development News Edition

Britain's Prince Charles attends German remembrance ceremony

Wearing masks and the customary remembrance poppy, Charles arrived in Berlin with his Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, late Saturday, where they were welcomed by Britain's new ambassador, Jill Gallard, who tweeted that the prince was a “true friend of Germany.” Britain and Germany were enemies in World Wars I and II, but have since forged close diplomatic, economic and military ties. The royal couple were received Sunday by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife, Elke Buedenbender, at Bellevue Palace.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 15-11-2020 18:59 IST | Created: 15-11-2020 18:59 IST
Britain's Prince Charles attends German remembrance ceremony

Prince Charles is attending ceremonies on Germany's traditional day of remembrance Sunday, seen as part of Britain's diplomatic outreach to Europe's biggest economy days before a deadline to strike a post-Brexit deal with the European Union. Wearing masks and the customary remembrance poppy, Charles arrived in Berlin with his Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, late Saturday, where they were welcomed by Britain's new ambassador, Jill Gallard, who tweeted that the prince was a “true friend of Germany.” Britain and Germany were enemies in World Wars I and II, but have since forged close diplomatic, economic and military ties.

The royal couple were received Sunday by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife, Elke Buedenbender, at Bellevue Palace. The palace was built in the late 18th century by Prince Augustus Ferdinand of Prussia, to whom Charles is distantly related through his family's German line. Charles and Camilla will observe the traditional wreath laying ceremony at Berlin's Neue Wache. Originally designed as a site to commemorate those who died in the Napoleonic Wars it is now Germany's Central Memorial for the Victims of War and Tyranny.

Queen Elizabeth II's eldest son is scheduled to later deliver a speech at a memorial event in the Bundestag, Germany's parliament. The heir apparent has visited Germany more than 30 times since 1962, both in an official and private capacity, according to British officials, most recently in 2019.

Charles' latest trip comes as Britain and the EU remain locked in difficult talks over a post-Brexit trade deal. There is growing anxiety that Britain may find itself without favorable access to its biggest trading partner when a transition agreement with the EU expires at the end of the year. Steinmeier, who was Germany's foreign minister when Britain held a referendum on Brexit in 2016 before assuming the largely ceremonial role as head of state a year later, has in the past dismissed British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's efforts to renegotiate existing agreements with the EU.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136: Saitama vs Blast, Yusuke Murata’s message on Twitter

Health News Roundup: New COVID-19 cases and deaths rise sharply in France; UK reports 26,860 new COVID cases on Saturday, 462 deaths and more

Venezuela opposition to appeal decision finding PDVSA 2020 bonds valid

OnePlus 8T gets OxygenOS 11.0.4.5 hot-fix update in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

2,544 new coronavirus cases in Maha, death toll rises by 60

Maharashtra reported 2,544 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, which took the states infection tally to 17,47,242, the health department said. This is the lowest single-day spike since June first week, an official said.The death of 60 patients du...

WRAPUP 2-Trump acknowledges Biden 'won' the U.S. election, but says it was 'rigged'

President Donald Trump appeared to acknowledge publicly for the first time on Sunday that Democrat Joe Biden won the Nov. 3 U.S. presidential election but asserted that it was rigged, reiterating his false claims of widespread voting fraud....

FACTBOX-Motorcycling-MotoGP world champion Joan Mir

Factbox on Spains Joan Mir, who clinched his maiden MotoGP title with a seventh-placed finish at the Valencia Grand Prix on Sunday. Born Sept. 1, 1997 in Palma, Spain age 23 Received his first bike, a Polini, at the age of six and took insp...

Swimming-Peaty breaks 100m breaststroke short course world record

Britains Adam Peaty set a world record for the short course 100 metres breaststroke at the professional International Swimming League ISL in Budapest on Sunday, finishing in a time of 55.49 seconds. The previous record of 55.61 seconds was ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020