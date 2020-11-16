Left Menu
Development News Edition

Privacy activist files complaints against Apple's tracking tool

A group led by privacy activist Max Schrems on Monday filed complaints with German and Spanish data protection authorities over Apple's online tracking tool, alleging that it allows iPhones to store users' data without their consent in breach of European law.

Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2020 13:20 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 12:38 IST
Privacy activist files complaints against Apple's tracking tool
Apple logo Image Credit: ANI

A group led by privacy activist Max Schrems on Monday filed complaints with German and Spanish data protection authorities over Apple's online tracking tool, alleging that it allows iPhones to store users' data without their consent in breach of European law. It is the first such major action against the U.S. technology group in regards to European Union privacy rules.

Apple did not immediately reply to a request for comment. The Californian tech giant says it provides users with a superior level of privacy protection. The company had announced it would further tighten its rules with the launch of its iOS 14 operating system this autumn but in September said it would delay the plan until early next year.

The complaints by digital rights group Noyb were brought against Apple's use of a tracking code that is automatically generated on every iPhone when it is set up, the so-called Identifier for Advertisers (IDFA). The code, stored on the device, allows Apple and third parties to track a user's online behaviour and consumption preferences - vital for the likes of Facebook to be able to send targeted ads that will interest the user.

"Apple places codes that are comparable to a cookie in its phones without any consent by the user. This is a clear breach of European Union privacy laws," said Noyb lawyer Stefano Rossetti. Rosetti referred to the EU's e-Privacy Directive, which requires a user's prior consent to the installation and use of such information.

Apple's planned new rules would not change this as they would restrict third-party access but not Apple's. Apple accounts for one in every four smartphones sold in Europe, according to Counterpoint Research.

The claims were made on behalf of an individual German and Spanish consumers and handed to the Spanish data protection authority and its counterpart in Berlin, said Noyb, a privacy advocacy group led by Austrian Schrems that has successfully fought two landmark trials against Facebook. In Germany, unlike Spain, each federal state has its own data protection authority.

Both authorities did not immediately reply to requests for comment. Rossetti said the action was not about high fines but rather aimed at establishing a clear principle whereby "tracking must be the exception, not the rule".

"The IDFA should not only be restricted, but permanently deleted," he said. National data protection authorities have the power to directly fine companies for breaching European law under the e-Privacy Directive.

Noyb, which has filed several complaints against Facebook and Google in Ireland and complained that the national data protection commission has been slow to take action, said it hoped for the Spanish and German authorities to act more quickly.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launch of crew on first mission and The woman who fell from the sky

'New compounds to potentially treat novel coronavirus identified'

Social media platform Parler gets backing from Mercer family - WSJ

Health News Roundup: New COVID-19 cases in France; North Dakota becomes 35th state and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Third wave of COVID-19 has crossed its peak in Delhi, no plans to reimpose lockdown: Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday said there is no chance of reimposition of lockdown in the national capital since the third wave of coronavirus has peaked out in the city. Talking to reporters, he said the virus cannot be con...

BJP attacks Congress over Gupkar Alliance, targets Rahul Gandhi

The BJP on Monday hit out at its rival parties in Jammu and Kashmir, saying their stand on a number of issues, including the demand to restore Article 370, is the same as that of countries like Pakistan.&#160; While targeting the Congress ...

Opposition candidate Sandu wins presidential run-off in Moldova

Opposition candidate Maia Sandu won presidential election run-off in Moldova, defeating pro-Moscow incumbent Igor Dodon, preliminary results from the central election commission showed on Monday. The commissions data showed Sandu had 57.74 ...

Ben Platt had COVID-19 in March

Film and stage actor Ben Platt has revealed that he contracted coronavirus early this year in March and is doing well now. The Tony Award winner made the news public in response to a tweet by graphic designer Ced Funches, who asked Do you p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020