Microsoft Surface Go 2 and Surface Book 3 now available in India

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2020 12:35 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 12:35 IST
Microsoft on Tuesday announced the availability of the Surface Go 2 tablet and Surface Book 3 laptop in India. The devices were unveiled in May 2020 and are designed to empower users with versatility and seamless productivity.

While Surface Go 2 is generally available, Surface Book 3 is available only for commercial customers in India. As for the pricing, both the devices will be available in multiple configurations-

Surface Go 2

  • Surface Go 2 P/4/64GB - Rs 42,999 (Intel Pentium Gold processor)
  • Surface Go 2 M/4/64 GB - Rs 47,599 (8th Gen Intel Core M processor)
  • Surface Go 2 P/8/128 GB - Rs 57,999
  • Surface Go 2 M/8/128 GB - Rs 63,499

Surface Book 3

  • Surface Book 3 13-inch i5/8/256 GB - Rs 156,299
  • Surface Book 3 13-inch i7/16/256 GB - Rs 195,899
  • Surface Book 3 13-inch i7/32/512 GB - Rs 237,199
  • Surface Book 3 13-inch i7/32/1 TB - Rs 259,299
  • Surface Book 3 15-inch i7/16/256 GB - Rs 220,399
  • Surface Book 3 15-inch i7/32/512 GB - Rs 266,499
  • Surface Book 3 15-inch i7/32/1TB GB - Rs 286,199
  • Surface Book 3 15-inch i7/32/512 Qdr - Rs 321,899
  • Surface Book 3 15-inch i7/32/1TB QdrCOMM - Rs 340,399

Specifications and fetaures

Surface Go 2

The Surface Go 2 sports a 10.5-inch PixelSense Display with 1920 x 1280-pixels resolution and an aspect ratio of 3:2. Under the hood, the device packs 8th Gen Intel Core m3 Processor or Intel Pentium Gold Processor paired with 8GB or 4GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage or 128GB of SSD storage.

Image Credit: Microsoft

The Surface Pen-enabled device features a 5MP front-facing camera and an 8MP rear-facing auto-focus camera, both with 1080p HD video support. For audio, it is equipped with enhanced dual far-field Studio Mics and 2W stereo speakers with Dolby Audio Premium. Connectivity options include- Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax; Bluetooth 5.0; Qualcomm Snapdragon X16 LTE modem; GPS and GLONASS, eSIM support, a 3.5 mm headphone jack, and 1 x and USB-C port.

The Surface Go 2 delivers up to 10 hours of battery life.

Surface Book 3

The Surface Book 3 comes in two display sizes- a 13.5-inch PixelSense Display with 3000 x 2000-pixels resolution and a 15-inch display with 3240 x 2160-pixels resolution.

Image Credit: Microsoft

The Surface Book 3 13-inch model is powered by the 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G7 or Intel Core i7-1065G7 processors and delivers up to 15.5 hours of battery life while the Surface Book 3 15-inch model adopts the i7 processor and offers up to 17.5 hours of battery life.

For gamers, it offers the choice of NVIDIA discrete GPU or NVIDIA Quadro RTX. Connectivity options include- Wi-Fi 6: 802.11ax; Bluetooth v5.0, Xbox Wireless built-in (15-inch only); 2 x USB-A; 1 x USB-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

