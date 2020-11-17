Oppo showcases concept AR Glass and phone with rollable OLED screen

Left Menu
The Oppo X 2021 concept phone boasts a 6.7-inch display which expands to 7.4 inches. Users can adjust the size of the display based on the actual needs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shenzhen | Updated: 17-11-2020 16:14 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 16:02 IST
Oppo X 2021 concept phone. Image Credit: Twitter (@TechnoAnkit1)

At its annual tech event "Inno Day 2020" , Oppo on Tuesday showcased several innovative products including an AR Glass and a concept smartphone with a rollable OLED screen.

The Oppo X 2021 concept phone boasts a 6.7-inch display which expands to 7.4 inches. Users can adjust the size of the display based on the actual needs.

The rollable screen is equipped with the proprietary roll motor powertrain, a 2-in-1 plate that uses a comb-like internal structure for consistent strength, no matter the shape and a self-developed Warp Track high-strength screen laminate.

According to Oppo, rollable displays, compared with foldable technologies, are a lot more adaptable as they are adjustable between the minimum and maximum sizes for different use case scenarios. Oppo says it has focused on the rollable concept for its durability.

The company also showcased two other concept products- Oppo AR Glass 2021 and Oppo CybeReal AR application.

Featuring a split design, the Oppo AR Glass 2021 is built with the Birdbath optical solution and is nearly 75% lighter than its predecessor. It features several technologies like technologies a ToF sensor, binocular fisheye cameras and one RGB camera. It can also perform 3D spatial localization calculations within milliseconds.

The Oppo CybeReal AR application is powered by real-time, spatial calculation technology to offer a more intuitive and accurate experience compared with typical smartphone navigation. The app is supported by OPPO's three core technologies- accurately reconstructing the world to the centimeters, real-time high-precision localization, and OPPO Cloud.

