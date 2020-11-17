Left Menu
Development News Edition

Autodesk acquires architect software firm Spacemaker for $240mln

In an interview, Andrew Anagnost, chief executive of Autodesk, said what drew the company to Spacemaker was the use of artificial intelligence "to help maximize the return for all the stakeholders in the process" of an urban development. The software can be used to try to maximize the return on investment for developers while also meeting other goals, such as giving future tenants the best possible natural lighting or views in a given landscape or minimizing additional traffic congestion generated by a project.

Reuters | Updated: 17-11-2020 16:40 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 16:30 IST
Autodesk acquires architect software firm Spacemaker for $240mln
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Autodesk Inc on Tuesday said it acquired Spacemaker, a Norwegian firm whose software is used by architects to create and evaluate buildings or urban developments, for $240 million.

San Rafael, California-based Autodesk is a major supplier of the three-dimensional design software that architects use to create structures. Oslo-based Spacemaker's software pulls in data about a potential building site such as the surrounding terrain, weather patterns, traffic patterns and information about zoning rules and then uses artificial intelligence to generate a range of options for how architects can get the most out of the space. In an interview, Andrew Anagnost, chief executive of Autodesk, said what drew the company to Spacemaker was the use of artificial intelligence "to help maximize the return for all the stakeholders in the process" of an urban development.

The software can be used to try to maximize the return on investment for developers while also meeting other goals, such as giving future tenants the best possible natural lighting or views in a given landscape or minimizing additional traffic congestion generated by a project. "You can actually put all of these constraints into the system and dial in which one you want the most attention for," Anagnost said.

Spacemaker is Autodesk's thirteenth acquisition of a technology startup in the architecture, engineering and construction industries since 2017. The company's last three acquisitions have totaled more than $1.1 billion.

TRENDING

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Lee Min Ho close to achieving yet another feat that justifies his popularity

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

A deep dive into Zero Hunger: the seaweed revolution

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

TN govt keeping a close watch as dams in state fill up fast

The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday said the official machinery is fully prepared to cope up with any challenges arising due to heavy rains and that the dams were being closely monitored in the wake of their increasing levels. Revenue and ...

Pentagon says it shot down unarmed missile in sea-based test

In a first for the Pentagons push to develop defenses against intercontinental-range ballistic missiles capable of striking the United States, a missile interceptor launched from a U.S. Navy ship at sea hit and destroyed a mock ICBM in flig...

New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.15 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.15 pm. . DES18 UP-KANPUR-CLASH Two more held in connection with Kanpur clash Kanpur Police arrested two more people in connection with the clash between two communities at Wajidpu...

There is need for reforms of UN Security Council and organisations like IMF, WTO: PM Modi at BRICS summit.

There is need for reforms of UN Security Council and organisations like IMF, WTO PM Modi at BRICS summit....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020