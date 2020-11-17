Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi to inaugurate Bengaluru Tech Summit on Thursday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday inaugurate the Bengaluru Tech Summit, 2020 that will deliberate on the key challenges emerging in the post-pandemic world. It will discuss key challenges emerging in the post-pandemic world with a focus on the impact of prominent technologies and innovations in the domains of 'information technology & electronics' and 'biotechnology'.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2020 17:55 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 17:11 IST
PM Modi to inaugurate Bengaluru Tech Summit on Thursday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday inaugurate the Bengaluru Tech Summit, 2020 that will deliberate on the key challenges emerging in the post-pandemic world. Australian prime minister Scott Morrison, Swiss Confederation vice president Guy Parmelin and many other prominent international figures besides thought leaders, industry captains, technocrats, researchers, innovators, investors, policymakers and educators from India and abroad will be participating in the summit.

The summit, scheduled from November 19 to 21, will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi through video conferencing. The event is being organised by the Karnataka government along with Karnataka Innovation and Technology Society (KITS), the state government's Vision Group on Information Technology, Biotechnology & StartUp, Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) and MM Activ Sci-Tech Communications, the PMO said on Tuesday. This year the theme of the summit is 'Next is Now', it said. It will discuss key challenges emerging in the post-pandemic world with a focus on the impact of prominent technologies and innovations in the domains of 'information technology & electronics' and 'biotechnology'.

TRENDING

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Lee Min Ho close to achieving yet another feat that justifies his popularity

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

A deep dive into Zero Hunger: the seaweed revolution

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

World News Roundup: Ethiopia eyes Tigrayan capital as surrender ultimatum passes; UK's Johnson says devolving powers to Scotland was 'a disaster' and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.Pakistani Islamist group calls off protests over Mohammads cartoonsAn Islamist group on Tuesday called off violent protests over cartoons of Prophet Mohammad saying the Pakistani governmen...

Unlock: Telangana govt issues fresh guidelines for social gatherings

In partial modification of its previous Unlock guidelines, the Telangana government has allowed social, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious, political gatherings in closed spaces, up to 50 per cent of hall capacity with a ceiling of ...

Pompeo meets Orthodox spiritual leader in Istanbul

US State Secretary Mike Pompeo met Tuesday with the Istanbul-based spiritual leader of the worlds Orthodox Christians during a short trip to Turkey that has raised the ire of Turkish officials and includes no meetings with any of them. Pomp...

India and some African nations will witness biggest wave of urbanisation over next two decades, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

India and some African nations will witness biggest wave of urbanisation over next two decades, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020