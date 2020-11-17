Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mastercard expands Google Pay service in 10 new European countries

Further, the linking of a Mastercard card with Google Pay service brings an added layer of security via Mastercard's "Tokenization" technology that secures cardholder information by replacing account numbers with a unique alternate card number, aka token. For instance, when making a transaction via a mobile device, it is the token and not the real card number that is provided to the shop.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 17-11-2020 21:03 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 21:03 IST
Mastercard expands Google Pay service in 10 new European countries
Image Credit: Mastercard

Mastercard, together with its issuing partners, is rolling out the Google Pay service to cardholders in 10 new European countries including Austria, Bulgaria, Estonia, Greece, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Netherlands, Portugal, and Romania, the company announced on Tuesday.

To roll out the Google Pay service, Mastercard has partnered with various issuers and fintechs including Banca Transilvania, Bunq, CEC Bank, Curve, LHV Pank, Monese, N26, Paynetics, Revolut, Swedbank, Unicredit Bank Romania, and Viva Wallet, among others.

"Today's rollout empowers customers to pick the most convenient and safest method of payment that fits their need at any particular moment. To that end we are delighted to join forces with Google to provide the people we serve some ease, speed and peace of mind, said Milan Gauder, Executive Vice President of Product and Innovation, Europe at Mastercard.

To add the Mastercard to Google Pay, Android users in these new markets can simply select the "Add to Google Pay" button within the participating mobile banking apps. Thereafter, they can access all the benefits that come with Google Pay via their banking apps.

Further, the linking of a Mastercard card with Google Pay service brings an added layer of security via Mastercard's "Tokenization" technology that secures cardholder information by replacing account numbers with a unique alternate card number, aka token. For instance, when making a transaction via a mobile device, it is the token and not the real card number that is provided to the shop.

Commenting on the collaboration, Florence Diss, Head of Payments Partnerships, Google, said, "More than ever, people are keen to use simple and secure solutions to pay online and contactless in stores. Thanks to the close collaboration with Mastercard, cardholders of participating partners in 10 new European countries will be able to use Google Pay through their respective mobile banking apps."

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

Lee Min Ho close to achieving yet another feat that justifies his popularity

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

'Brothers' at war: battle for Ethiopia state capital looms

Ethiopia warned on Tuesday that a deadline for rebel northern forces to surrender had expired, triggering a push on the Tigray regions capital in a two-week conflict shaking the Horn of Africa and alarming the world. The final critical act ...

Fatehpur: Kin of dead minor girls allege rape, seek CBI probe; autopsy points to drowning

A day after the bodies of two sisters were pulled out from a pond here, their family alleged rape and demanded a CBI probe while the autopsy report pointed to drowning. Earlier, the family had suspected a failed rape bid after the bodies...

RBI puts Lakshmi Vilas Bank under moratorium; DBS Bank to acquire debt-ridden lender

The government on Tuesday imposed a 30-day moratorium on Lakshmi Vilas Bank, restricting cash withdrawals at Rs 25,000 per depositor, and simultaneously announced a scheme to merge the cash-strapped lender with DBS India. The step was tak...

Farm laws signature petition on its way to Sonia: Maha Cong

The Maharashtra Congress on Tuesday said it has handed over signatures of 60 lakh farmers opposing the Centres farm laws to the partys state in charge HK Patil. According to Maharashtra Minister Balasaheb Thorat, Patil will hand over the pe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020