Mastercard expands Google Pay service in 10 new European countries

Mastercard, together with its issuing partners, is rolling out the Google Pay service to cardholders in 10 new European countries including Austria, Bulgaria, Estonia, Greece, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Netherlands, Portugal, and Romania, the company announced on Tuesday.

To roll out the Google Pay service, Mastercard has partnered with various issuers and fintechs including Banca Transilvania, Bunq, CEC Bank, Curve, LHV Pank, Monese, N26, Paynetics, Revolut, Swedbank, Unicredit Bank Romania, and Viva Wallet, among others.

"Today's rollout empowers customers to pick the most convenient and safest method of payment that fits their need at any particular moment. To that end we are delighted to join forces with Google to provide the people we serve some ease, speed and peace of mind, said Milan Gauder, Executive Vice President of Product and Innovation, Europe at Mastercard.

To add the Mastercard to Google Pay, Android users in these new markets can simply select the "Add to Google Pay" button within the participating mobile banking apps. Thereafter, they can access all the benefits that come with Google Pay via their banking apps.

Further, the linking of a Mastercard card with Google Pay service brings an added layer of security via Mastercard's "Tokenization" technology that secures cardholder information by replacing account numbers with a unique alternate card number, aka token. For instance, when making a transaction via a mobile device, it is the token and not the real card number that is provided to the shop.

Commenting on the collaboration, Florence Diss, Head of Payments Partnerships, Google, said, "More than ever, people are keen to use simple and secure solutions to pay online and contactless in stores. Thanks to the close collaboration with Mastercard, cardholders of participating partners in 10 new European countries will be able to use Google Pay through their respective mobile banking apps."