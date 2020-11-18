Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Google Meet has added a new feature that allows video meeting participants to virtually raise and lower their hand if they have a question or indicate that they would like to speak

Google says the new "Raise hand" feature will help to increase participation in large meetings while not disrupting the flow of the conversation and helps to prevent people from interrupting one another.

To raise your hand in Google Meet, scroll to the bottom of the screen and click on the "Raise Hand" button and all participants will be notified that a meeting participant has raised a hand. Once the raise hand button is pressed, it changes to a "Lower Hand" button, which can be clicked to lower the hand during a meeting.

When a participant raises a hand, the meeting's moderator will see a hand icon in their video preview. If the moderator is presenting in another tab, they'll get a sound notification when someone raises their hand. In addition, a moderator can also see all raised hands in the order they were raised in the meeting participant list panel to help them address questions accordingly. The moderator can lower a specific person's hand or lower all hands.

The Raise hand feature is rolling out to both the Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains and will be available to Workspace Essentials, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus well as G Suite Business, Education, Enterprise for Education, and Nonprofits customers.

Notably, the feature will not be available to Workspace Business Starter, G Suite Basic customers and users with personal Google Accounts.