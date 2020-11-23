Left Menu
Development News Edition

Alibaba chairman says China's antitrust rules 'necessary'

PTI | Hong Kong | Updated: 23-11-2020 15:45 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 15:30 IST
Alibaba chairman says China's antitrust rules 'necessary'
Representative image. Image Credit: Twitter(@AlibabaGroup)

The chairman and CEO of e-commerce giant Alibaba Group praised Chinese regulators Monday in a possible attempt to repair ties after the stock market debut of its former financial services arm was suspended following criticism of them by billionaire Alibaba founder Jack Ma. Beijing's announcement of proposed guidelines to enforce anti-competition law against internet companies is "timely and necessary," Daniel Zhang said in a speech at the government-organized World Internet Conference in Wuzhen, a scenic town in Zhejiang province, just south of Shanghai.

Regulators jolted financial markets on Nov. 3 by suspending the market debut of Ant Group, the world's biggest online finance platform. That followed a speech in which Ma criticised regulators as backward and an obstacle to business development. The suspension of Ant's IPO prompted suggestions that Beijing might be punishing Ma while also tightening controls on potentially risky finance industries. Ma has yet to publicly comment on the matter since the suspension of Ant Group's IPO.

On November 10, regulators followed with an announcement of proposed guidelines on how anti-competition would apply to internet companies. They highlighted potential areas regulators might target including exclusive contracts. The move to regulate monopolistic power of China's technology giants sparked a sell-off in Chinese internet stocks. Alibaba's stock price in Hong Kong plunged about 10 per cent following the announcement.

Zhang succeeded Ma in 2019 as Alibaba's chairman, and concurrently holds the role of CEO. Alibaba owns a third of Ant Group, with Ma owning just over 50 per cent, according to the Ant Group prospectus. Zhang said the success of Chinese internet industries was due to government policies to encourage innovation — a sharp departure from Ma's complaint that regulators were too focused on risk and were failing to create opportunities for young people.

"Supervision allows platform enterprises to not only develop well on their own, but also helps the sustainable and healthy development of the entire society and creates innovation," said Zhang. "As a member of China's digital economy, Alibaba is not only a participant and builder of China's digital economy era, but also a beneficiary," he said, adding that his company is "full of gratitude for this era."

TRENDING

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports more than 300 new COVID cases; England will end COVID lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Klopp says Salah to return after negative coronavirus test

Mohamed Salah is set to return to training with Liverpool following a negative test for COVID-19, manager Jurgen Klopp said. Salah missed the 3-0 win over Leicester on Sunday following two positive tests for the coronavirus during the inter...

SEC issues ‘faulty’ postal ballot scheme notification for DDC polls for Kashmiri migrants: BJP

The Jammu and Kashmir BJP on Monday criticised the state election commission SEC for issuing a faulty and discriminatory postal ballot scheme notification for displaced Kashmiri migrants for the ensuing district development council DDC poll...

Rights experts: Japan was wrong to detain Carlos Ghosn

A panel of human rights experts working with the United Nations says former Renault-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn was wrongly detained in Japan and has urged compensation and other reparations for him from the Japanese government. In an opinion ...

Focus should be on creating good content, not stars: ‘Made in Heaven’ actor Arjun Mathur

Made in Heaven actor Arjun Mathur believes OTT platforms have emerged as a good space for talented artistes who were otherwise not getting opportunities in the mainstream Hindi cinema. Mathur, who is nominated in the best actor category at ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020