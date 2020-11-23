Left Menu
IIT-Madras develops hi-tech survey craft for ports, waterways

In a boost to indigenous technology in the maritime sector, IIT-Madras has developed a solar-powered hi-tech survey craft to undertake seamless survey operations in ports and inland waterways.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 23-11-2020 18:37 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 18:21 IST
In a boost to indigenous technology in the maritime sector, IIT-Madras has developed a solar-powered hi-tech survey craft to undertake seamless survey operations in ports and inland waterways. The 'Unmanned Autonomous Survey Craft (UASC)' that looks like a country boat can take hydrographic and oceanographic surveys and provide real-time data transmission.

The craft was successfully tested recently off the city's coastline at the Kamarajar Port and more trials have been scheduled in Kolkata. The UASC could help meet challenges encountered by the port administrators like surveys slowing down the busy, heavy traffic and even causing accidents and the high cost of periodical channel surveys.

The craft could be equipped with an echo sounder, GPS system, and broadband communication technology capable of delivering precise depth measurements, an IIT press release here said. An echo sounder is a device used to find out water depth or the position of an object in the water.

In addition to echo sounder and GPS system, it is possible to add additional oceanographic payloads (current and velocity measurements), 360-degree camera, LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) for seamless topography and bathymetry. A research team at the National Technology Centre for Ports, Waterways, and Coasts in IIT-Madras has developed the craft and researchers are already in the process of getting the technology commercialized with the help of the Central government and the IIT-Madras's incubation cell.

Prof K Murali, NTCPWC, IIT-Madras, said the craft was a leap towards indigenization of the Indian maritime sector, which is now dominated by foreign technology. The craft can deliver precise and accurate depth measurements even in very shallow waters, he said.

Murali, also the head of the department of ocean engineering, IIT-Madras, said the craft can undertake autonomous hydrography surveys at different times of the day to identify navigable paths that can be used for operational windows and navigational guidance. It has been developed to carry out survey operations in areas such as ports, harbors, waterways, dams, lakes, lagoons, and other shallow water zones.

"It can be operated in manual mode by a remote-control setup or as a fully autonomous vehicle. The craft is fully solar-powered. It can endure five to several more hours depending on user requirements."

