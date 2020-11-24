Left Menu
Development News Edition

Innovation critical to staying resilient in crisis: Microsoft-IDC study

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2020 14:34 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 14:34 IST
Innovation critical to staying resilient in crisis: Microsoft-IDC study
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Innovation is now critical for organizations in India to respond quickly to market challenges and opportunities and ensure business resilience during crisis, says a new report by Microsoft and IDC.

According to the India findings of the study "Culture of Innovation: Foundation for business resilience and economic recovery in Asia Pacific", a majority of Indian businesses (77%) have found innovation to be critical or important to their performance and resilience.

In a short span of six months, Indian organizations have increased their ability to innovate by 4% by maturing their 'Culture of Innovation', the synergy between technology, processes, data and people that enables organizations to drive sustained innovation. Nearly 78% of organizations in the country are accelerating the pace of digitalization to adapt to the new reality.

As per the survey findings, 64% of the survey respondents acknowledged that innovation has become easier in the post-COVID-19 era as compared to 32.5% prior to the pandemic. Now, Indian companies are aiming at increasing their revenue from digital products and services from 36% at present to 50% in the next three years.

"Innovation is no longer an option, but a necessity. We have seen how the recent crisis has spurred the need for transformation; for organizations to adapt and innovate in order to emerge stronger," says Rajiv Sodhi, COO, Microsoft India.

"Organizations in India understand that they need to improve across all dimensions of a culture of innovation, especially technology. It is encouraging to see business leaders recognize this, and plan to focus on technology to drive sustained innovation and realize their digital transformation ambition," he further added.

Nearly 45% of organizations in India indicated that they will focus on Technology as most essential for business resilience and recovery in the next 12 months. In addition to technology, the other area where Indian organizations are prioritizing is People, with 18.5% of businesses planning to focus on embracing risks and driving innovation through ongoing learning and the right talent and skills.

For more details on the survey findings, click here.

TRENDING

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ex-corporator, others booked for obstructing anti-encroachment drive in UP

An FIR has been registered against a former corporator and others for allegedly hindering the Lucknow Municipal Corporation LMC team from carrying out anti-encroachment drive at Lalkuan locality in Hussainganj area here, police said on Tues...

Travel, commodity stocks boost London shares on vaccine hopes

Londons FTSE 100 rose on Tuesday, boosted by commodity stocks as investors remained hopeful of a swift economic recovery based on positive COVID-19 vaccine updates, while travel stocks gained after England sought to shorten quarantine with ...

Kerala HC awaits further development on Police Act, adjourns hearing to Nov 25

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday posted the hearing to tomorrow on the petitions challenging Section 118A of the Kerala Police Act to await further developments in the matter. A division bench of Chief Justice S Manikumar and Justice Shaji ...

Playing 2023 ODI WC in India definitely one of my goals, says Ross Taylor

New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor on Tuesday said that he is hopeful of playing the 2023 ODI World Cup in India. His remark comes as Taylor is just five games away from becoming New Zealands most-capped international cricketer, across all thr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020