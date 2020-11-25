Left Menu
Sesame Street's Global Edutainment Content Now Streaming in Hindi & Telugu on Sesame Workshop - India's YouTube Channels

Watch Elmo, Cookie Monster, Abby Cadabby, and many more internationally loved Sesame Street Muppets debut in Hindi and Telugu on YouTubeNew Delhi, Delhi, India(NewsVoir)Sesame Workshop - India, the local arm of Sesame Workshop, the internationally renowned non-profit media and educational organization behind the iconic US children's television show Sesame Street, is launching brand new YouTube channels in Hindi and Telugu to bring educational content featuring the colourful and furry Muppets of Sesame Street to children across India. Today's announcement builds on Sesame Street's 50-year history of helping kids in over 150 countries grow smarter, stronger, and kinder. Committed to giving every child an equal start at learning from the earliest years of their lives, Sesame Workshop - India is launching the new YouTube channels at a time when educational media is needed more than ever before, with millions of children remaining out of school due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Both channels will stream a variety of premium content for kids aged 3-8 years and will introduce Indian kids and families to favourite global Muppet characters such as Elmo, Cookie Monster, Abby Cadabby, and many more. Sonali Khan, Managing Director of Sesame Workshop - India, said, "Now more than ever, young children and families need quality early learning at home - and the Sesame Street Muppets are here to help with the playfulness and humour for which the brand is known for around the world. With many children remaining out of school, our new YouTube channels will bring early learning to young children at a time critical to their healthy development, all at no-cost to families and accessible at any time." Children and families continue to navigate new and evolving challenges related to schooling at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, including adjusting to remote learning, managing screen time, and finding age-appropriate educational content. Parents and Caregivers in low resourced communities are facing unique challenges with reduced learning opportunities for their children. Hence, this World Children's Day, Sesame Workshop - India hopes to bridge the digital divide with its YouTube content in Hindi and Telugu. Khan added, "The content launching on Sesame Workshop - India's YouTube channels will foster children's curiosity, learning, and healthy development, along with fun for the whole family. We know children around the world identify with Sesame Street Muppets in a powerful way, and we're thrilled to bring friends like Elmo, Cookie Monster, and Abby Cadabby to families across India in Telugu and Hindi." Since its online debut, Sesame Workshop - India's Hindi YouTube channel has already garnered more than 56 million views on its channel's content. Find Sesame Workshop - India YouTube Channel in Hindi here and Telugu videos like that of Cookie Monster and Elmo only on Sesame Workshop -India, Telugu YouTube channel. About Sesame Workshop - IndiaSesame Workshop - India is the Indian arm of Sesame Workshop, the internationally renowned non-profit media and educational organization behind Sesame Street, the pioneering television show that has been reaching and teaching children since 1969. We reach kids in their earliest years to provide them access to life-changing early education, critical health lessons, and helpful tools for tough situations via a combination of television, radio, digital media, mobile technologies, and community outreach across 11 states in India. Since 2006, Sesame Workshop India has reached children through mass media including Galli Galli Sim Sim, the local version of Sesame Street, and now reaches children with engaging and educational content featuring the beloved Muppets of Sesame Street. For more information, log on to sesameworkshopindia.org. Image: Sesame Street Muppets - Elmo and Abby Cadabby PWRPWR

