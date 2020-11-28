Two workers die inside chemical tank at denim washing unit

Two workers died of asphyxiation while cleaning a chemical tank at a denim washing unit in Gulabnagar area here on Saturday, the police said. The incident took place at Haji Wash Company in Danilimda police station limits.

Two workers descended into the tank to clean up water mixed with chemicals used to wash denim, a police officials said. They fainted while working.

"Other workers called an ambulance service and the fire department. When the fire department's rescue team pulled them out of the tank, they were dead," the official said. Further investigation was underway, he said.