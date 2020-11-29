Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt invites proposal for design, manufacturing of indigenous GPS chips

"MeitY (Ministry of Electronics and IT) seeks proposals from bidder to design, manufacture, supply and maintain Integrated NavIC and GPS chips and ensure deployment of Integrated NavIC and GPS receivers," the request for proposal document said. "The bidder/s should design, manufacture, supply and maintain awarded quantities of Integrated NavIC and GPS receivers; and ensure deployment of Integrated NavIC and GPS receivers.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2020 20:24 IST | Created: 29-11-2020 20:19 IST
Govt invites proposal for design, manufacturing of indigenous GPS chips
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The government has invited proposals for design, manufacturing, supply and maintenance of 10 lakh integrated NavIC and GPS receivers. The proposal is in line with the government's plan to commercialise NavIC user receivers to promote an indigenous positioning technology. "MeitY (Ministry of Electronics and IT) seeks proposals from bidder to design, manufacture, supply and maintain Integrated NavIC and GPS chips and ensure deployment of Integrated NavIC and GPS receivers," the request for proposal document said. The Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System, known as Navic, is the country's navigation satellite built to provide accurate position information service to users in India as well as the region extending up to 1,500 kilometre from its boundary. "Integrated NavIC and GPS receiver chips will improve overall signal availability and position accuracy in urban areas and will also support additional messaging facilities unlike GPS-only receiver chips.

Also the NavIC system is totally under Indian control, which is a major requirement for a sovereign country," the document said. The government will also provide subsidies to the qualified bidders. "The bidder/s should design, manufacture, supply and maintain awarded quantities of Integrated NavIC and GPS receivers; and ensure deployment of Integrated NavIC and GPS receivers. The total awarded quantity is 10 Lakh. MeitY reserves the right to place parallel contracts on two or more vendors/bidders based on the pricing of the lowest technically compliant offer," the document said.

The last date for submission of the bid is January 11 and pre-bid meetings will be held on December 14, according to the document..

TRENDING

'Kill the beast' : CRPF commando's last message to his colleague

Malaysia will hold an election after coronavirus is over - PM

AP Tourism Development Corporation lines up projects worth Rs 202 Cr to lure tourists

Corrugated packaging box makers facing raw material cost shock

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Chinese defence minister meets Nepal's top leadership; discusses plans to resume military cooperation

Chinas Defence Minister Gen. Wei Fenghe on Sunday met Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli and exchanged views on matters of mutual interest and held talks with Army chief Gen. Purna Chandra Thapa on ways to resume military cooperation and t...

EAM Jaishankar calls on UAE's Prime Minister, discusses post-COVID economic cooperation

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called on UAEs Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on Sunday and discussed with him the prospects for economic cooperation between India and the Gulf country in the post-COVID-19 era. ...

Brazil's Bolsonaro alleges fraud in US presidential election

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro who sometimes has embraced the label Trump of the Tropics said Sunday hell wait a little longer before recognizing the US election victory of Joe Biden. Speaking to reporters while casting a ballot in mu...

Italy reports 20,648 new coronavirus cases, 541 deaths in last 24 hours - health ministry

Italy reported 541 COVID-19-related deaths on Sunday, against 686 the day before, and 20,648 new infections, down from 26,323 on Saturday, the heath ministry said.The first Western country hit by the virus, Italy has seen 54,904 COVID-19 fa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020