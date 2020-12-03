Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. firms drawn into Trump admin's effort to identify firms with ties to Chinese military

A spokesman for the Department of Commerce declined to comment. The list is part of a draft rule that identifies Chinese and Russian companies the U.S. considers "military end users," a designation that means U.S. suppliers must seek licenses to sell a broad swath of commercially available items to them, as Reuters exclusively reported last month.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-12-2020 00:24 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 00:20 IST
U.S. firms drawn into Trump admin's effort to identify firms with ties to Chinese military
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Major U.S. companies are getting caught up in a Trump administration effort to identify companies with ties to the Chinese military that would restrict exports to them. TTI Electronics Asia PTE Hong Kong Ltd, a subsidiary of a U.S.-based TTI Inc, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is on a draft list of such companies, as is Arrow Asia Pac Ltd, a subsidiary of Arrow Electronics.

Both companies, which distribute electronics, deny links to the Chinese military and say they are taking steps to be removed from the list, if and when it is published. A spokesman for the Department of Commerce declined to comment.

The list is part of a draft rule that identifies Chinese and Russian companies the U.S. considers "military end users," a designation that means U.S. suppliers must seek licenses to sell a broad swath of commercially available items to them, as Reuters exclusively reported last month. TTI Electronics Asia is an authorized distributor of various electronic components, none of which is a military or defense item, the company said http://newsfile.refinitiv.com/getnewsfile/v1/story?guid=urn:newsml:reuters.com:20201202:nBw9dR0Qya&default-theme=true in a statement on Wednesday.

Arrow made a similar statement on Tuesday. "Arrow carefully conducted an analysis of the draft rule and has concluded that Arrow Asia Pac Ltd is not a military end-user, nor does it engage in any military end-use as defined in the draft-rule," it said.

Arrow distributes for Advanced Micro Devices, Rand Technology, Intel, Taiwan Semiconductor Co, and Texas Instruments, among many others, according to Source ESB. Reuters reported on Nov. 22 that the U.S. Department of Commerce had drafted a list of 89 Chinese and 28 Russian companies that it determined were "military end users."

The pending list comes after the Commerce Department expanded the definition of "military end user" in April. The Commerce Department rule includes not only armed service and national police, but any person or entity that supports or contributes to the maintenance or production of military items - even if their business is primarily non-military.

The licenses are more likely to be denied than granted, according to the Commerce Department rule. The 117-company list is "not exhaustive," the draft rule said, and is considered an "initial tranche."

TRENDING

Wisdom Capital challenges SEBI's peak margin circular in Delhi High Court

Boeing 737 MAX returns to skies with media on board

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date confirmed, plot to pick up where 134 ended

UNESCO celebrates second anniversary of Cambodian masked theatre’s inclusion to ICH list

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.N. chief says U.S. leadership key to fight climate emergency

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned on Wednesday that humanity is waging a suicidal war on nature and that there is no way to address the climate emergency without global leadership from the United States.In a keynote s...

Biden will have to make early decision on North Korea-adviser

The incoming U.S. administration will have to make an early decision on what approach it will take with North Korea and not repeat the delay of the Obama era, a former U.S. official who has advised President-elect Joe Biden said on Wednesda...

No outside person allowed to interfere in India's internal issues, says farmer leader

No outside person is allowed to interfere in Indias internal matters, one of the agitating farmer leaders said about Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeaus support to protest against the Centres farm laws. At a press conference on Singhu b...

France new COVID-19 cases up 14,064 in 24 hours

French health authorities on Wednesday reported 14,064 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, up from Tuesdays 8,083.The number of people in France who have died from COVID-19 infections in hospitals rose by 313 in 24 hours to 37,0...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020