Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pixxel signs pact with NSIL to launch India's first private remote-sensing satellite

Space start-up Pixxel has signed an agreement with state-run NewSpace India Limited NSIL to launch the countrys first private remote-sensing satellite on an ISRO PSLV rocket in early 2021.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2020 20:04 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 20:03 IST
Pixxel signs pact with NSIL to launch India's first private remote-sensing satellite
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Space start-up Pixxel has signed an agreement with state-run NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) to launch the country's first private remote-sensing satellite on an ISRO PSLV rocket in early 2021. The agreement is one of its kind after the establishment of IN-SPACe, the authorization and regulatory body under the Department of Space for enabling private players to undertake space activities in India, Pixxel said in a statement.

"The Department of Space is happy to have one of India's leading private space start-ups, Pixxel, onboard with this mission. We realize the potential that Pixxel's earth imaging satellites have to solve some pressing issues of our time and we are looking forward to a positive outcome from this launch," Department of Space Secretary K Sivan said in the statement. "With the establishment of IN-SPACe, we will also be partnering with other private players that can help India achieve more milestones in the future," Sivan added.

Pixxel has announced plans to make and launch a constellation of 30 satellites between December 2022 to June 2023. The company has also signed an agreement with in-space satellite transportation and infrastructure company Momentus Inc for launching its second satellite in 2021, with an option to fly again in 2022.

"We are very excited to initiate this ambitious journey in association with NSIL/ISRO. We are elated with the fact that India's first commercial private satellite will now launch on an Indian rocket. This is not only a proud moment for us as an organisation but also as citizens to work with our nation's capabilities," Pixxel CEO Awais Ahmed said. The Department of Space and Pixxel will work in collaboration to enhance utilization and maximize the benefits of space assets for India, the statement said.

This first-of-a-kind private earth-observation mission will help provide solutions to many pressing environmental and agricultural issues among others and help make the world a better and more sustainable place, it added. "Pixxel is building a constellation of earth imaging small satellites that will provide global coverage every 24 hours once fully deployed. The satellites will collect high-throughput information-rich data that will be analysed using AI and ML models to help make organisations more efficient in a plethora of sectors ranging from agriculture to urban monitoring among others," it said.

TRENDING

Allure Korea chooses Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin as ‘Couple of the Year’

Entertainment News Roundup: Discovery partners with Verizon to distribute new streaming service; South Korea passes law to allow BTS to postpone military service and more

Facebook bans false claims about COVID-19 vaccines

Google violated U.S. labor laws in clampdown on worker organizing, regulator says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

62.32 pc votes polled in Mizoram's Lai Autonomous District Council elections

An estimated 62.32 per cent of 51,456 voters exercised their franchise in the elections to the 25-member Lai Autonomous District Council LADC in south Mizorams Lawngtlai district on Friday, an election official said. Polling began at 7 am a...

Denmark aims to have 775,000 zero-emission cars by 2030

Denmarks government and a majority in parliament agreed Friday on financing to put at least 775,000 zero-emission cars on Danish roads by 2030, one of the worlds most ambitious climate targets.The plan would reduce greenhouse gas emissions ...

Russia proposes denouncing tax agreement with Netherlands -draft document

Russian lawmakers on Friday proposed denouncing a tax agreement with the Netherlands designed to avoid double taxation, according to a draft document on the Russian government website. In March, President Vladimir Putin suggested a tax be l...

Nagpur records 422 new COVID-19 cases; seven more casualties

The COVID-19 caseload in Maharashtras Nagpur district rose to 1,13,691 after 422 new infections were detected on Friday, an official said. The district also recorded seven casualties that took the toll to 3,714, the official said.Of the fat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020