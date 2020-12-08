BMW Group, AWS to jointly develop cloud-enabled solutions for automotive industry

Amazon's cloud arm Amazon Web Services (AWS) has collaborated with the BMW Group to further accelerate the automaker's pace of data-driven innovation.

The strategic collaboration will see both the companies combining their strengths to jointly develop cloud-enabled solutions that increase efficiency, performance and sustainability across every aspect of the automotive life cycle, from vehicle design to after-sales services.

"By combining the domain expertise of the BMW Group with AWS's demonstrated leadership in the cloud, we're expanding our impact across the automotive industry so that stakeholders, from parts manufacturers to mechanics, can benefit from greater visibility and insights," said Matt Garman, Vice President of Sales & Marketing, AWS.

As part of the collaboration, the BMW Group will migrate data from across its business units and operations in over a hundred countries to AWS and upskill up to 5,000 BMW Group-affiliated software engineers in cloud technologies and certify more than 2,000 of that number on AWS services, empowering the company's global workforce to make better use of data and analytics.

The BMW Group is working to expand Cloud Data Hub, a company-wide data lake built on Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) that provides employees throughout the company with a common operating picture of their entire organization and a central starting point for new development efforts.

AWS and the BMW Group will also join forces on innovative products and solutions to improve operational performance and increase transparency in the supply chain.

Commenting on this development, Alexander Buresch, CIO and Senior Vice President, BMW Group IT, said, "The BMW Group is driving digitalization and innovation in the automotive industry. We are making data central to the way we work and we look forward to collaborating with AWS to merge our talents, continuing to raise the bar for innovation among automakers and delivering exciting new experiences for our customers around the world.