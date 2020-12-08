Left Menu
Development News Edition

BMW Group, AWS to jointly develop cloud-enabled solutions for automotive industry

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seattle | Updated: 08-12-2020 19:21 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 19:21 IST
BMW Group, AWS to jointly develop cloud-enabled solutions for automotive industry
(Representative Image) Image Credit: Pixabay

Amazon's cloud arm Amazon Web Services (AWS) has collaborated with the BMW Group to further accelerate the automaker's pace of data-driven innovation.

The strategic collaboration will see both the companies combining their strengths to jointly develop cloud-enabled solutions that increase efficiency, performance and sustainability across every aspect of the automotive life cycle, from vehicle design to after-sales services.

"By combining the domain expertise of the BMW Group with AWS's demonstrated leadership in the cloud, we're expanding our impact across the automotive industry so that stakeholders, from parts manufacturers to mechanics, can benefit from greater visibility and insights," said Matt Garman, Vice President of Sales & Marketing, AWS.

As part of the collaboration, the BMW Group will migrate data from across its business units and operations in over a hundred countries to AWS and upskill up to 5,000 BMW Group-affiliated software engineers in cloud technologies and certify more than 2,000 of that number on AWS services, empowering the company's global workforce to make better use of data and analytics.

The BMW Group is working to expand Cloud Data Hub, a company-wide data lake built on Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) that provides employees throughout the company with a common operating picture of their entire organization and a central starting point for new development efforts.

AWS and the BMW Group will also join forces on innovative products and solutions to improve operational performance and increase transparency in the supply chain.

Commenting on this development, Alexander Buresch, CIO and Senior Vice President, BMW Group IT, said, "The BMW Group is driving digitalization and innovation in the automotive industry. We are making data central to the way we work and we look forward to collaborating with AWS to merge our talents, continuing to raise the bar for innovation among automakers and delivering exciting new experiences for our customers around the world.

TRENDING

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as big tech leads; energy stocks battered

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine

Chrome OS 87 brings new wallpaper options, battery info of Bluetooth headphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Chinese university team forfeit game due to hair colour

A Chinese university womens soccer team was forced to forfeit a match after a players hair was deemed to be not black enough, local media reported on Tuesday. Several players from the womens teams of Fuzhou and Jimei universities were deeme...

ANALYSIS-EU sees no abrupt end to Trump tariffs when Biden takes charge

When EU leaders gather this week for their last summit of the Donald Trump era, expect fulsome declarations of hope for a renewed transatlantic alliance under Joe Biden, but rather less to be said about a sudden end to Trumps trade war.Disp...

US productivity increased at 4.6% rate in third quarter

US productivity increased at a solid 4.6 per cent pace in the July-September quarter, slightly below the initial estimate, while labor costs fell at a slower pace. The third quarter increase in productivity was below the first estimate a mo...

Gold smuggling: Kerala HC to resume hearing on Sivasankar's bail plea on Dec 18

The High Court here on Tuesday adjourned the bail petition of M Sivasankar, former principal secretary of the Kerala Chief Ministers Office, in a money laundering case related to the gold smuggling case to December 18. During the hearing to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020