DRDO successfully demonstrates quantum communication between two labs

The Defence Research and Development Organisation DRDO on Wednesday successfully demonstrated communication between its two labs using Quantum Key Distribution QKD technology. The Defence Research and Development Laboratory DRDL and The Research Centre Imarat RCI were the two labs that participated in this demonstration.Quantum Communication using the time-bin QKD scheme was performed under realistic conditions.

09-12-2020
The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Wednesday successfully demonstrated communication between its two labs using Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) technology. ''Secure communications are vital for defence and strategic agencies world over and distribution of encryption keys from time to time is an important requirement in this context... Quantum based communication offers a robust solution to sharing the keys securely,'' said an official statement.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the DRDO for successful demonstration of QKD-based communication between its two labs in Hyderabad, said the statement. The Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL) and The Research Centre Imarat (RCI) were the two labs that participated in this demonstration.

''Quantum Communication using the time-bin QKD scheme was performed under realistic conditions. The setup also demonstrated the validation of detection of a third party trying to gain knowledge of the communication,'' the statement added.

