Left Menu
Development News Edition

Google hit with third lawsuit as U.S. states sue over search monopoly

The accusation builds on concerns publicly expressed by speaker maker Sonos and other companies that say Google has acted unfairly to grow its market power. "Google is preventing competitors in the voice assistant market from reaching consumers through connected cars, which stand to be a significant way the internet is accessed in the near future," said Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-12-2020 00:35 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 00:01 IST
Google hit with third lawsuit as U.S. states sue over search monopoly
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Alphabet Inc's Google on Thursday faced its third major lawsuit as a group of 38 U.S. states and territories filed an antitrust complaint accusing Google of seeking to extend its search monopoly to dominate smart speakers, televisions, and cars. The states are asking for their lawsuit to be consolidated with one filed by the Justice Department in October, according to a statement from the Colorado attorney general's office.

The complaint focuses on Google's search business and search advertising, as well as what they said was an effort by Google to use exclusionary agreements to also dominate newer technologies. This would exclude, for example, competing for virtual assistant technology such as Amazon.com Inc's Alexa. The accusation builds on concerns publicly expressed by speaker maker Sonos and other companies that say Google has acted unfairly to grow its market power.

"Google is preventing competitors in the voice assistant market from reaching consumers through connected cars, which stand to be a significant way the internet is accessed in the near future," said Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller. Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Google shares were down 0.8% on Thursday afternoon. The federal government's complaint was joined by 11 states and accused the $1 trillion giant of acting unlawfully to maintain its position in search and advertising on the internet. On Wednesday, a group of Republican attorneys general led by Texas filed a separate lawsuit focused on Google's dominance of digital advertising.

These lawsuits, in addition to two filed against social media giant Facebook Inc this month, promise to be the biggest antitrust cases in a generation, as big as the lawsuit against Microsoft filed in 1998. That lawsuit was credited with clearing the way for the explosive growth of the internet. The lawsuits mark a rare moment of agreement between Democrats and the Trump administration, whose criticisms seem to focus less on antitrust concerns and more on allegations that the platforms stifle conservative voices. Both moderate and progressive Democrats have praised the government's lawsuit.

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US long-term mortgage rates fall; 30-year at 2.67%

US long-term mortgage rates declined this week to record low levels for the 15th time this year against the backdrop of an economy ravaged by the pandemic. Mortgage finance giant Freddie Mac said Thursday that the average rate on the 30-yea...

Netherlands aims to begin Pfizer-BioNTech shots by Jan 8

The Dutch health minister said Thursday that coronavirus vaccinations using the Pfizer-BioNTech shots will start January 8 if the European Unions medicines agency approves it for use next week. Hugo de Jonge said that health authorities hav...

Trump's move to his Florida estate challenged by neighbour

President Donald Trumps expected move to his Mar-a-Lago club after he leaves office next month is being challenged by a lawyer who says a 1990s agreement allowing Trump to convert the Florida property into a business prohibits anyone from l...

Suspected Russian hacking spree extended beyond SolarWinds users

The massive hacking campaign disclosed by U.S. officials this week and tentatively attributed to the Russian government extended beyond users of pervasive network software that had been compromised.The Department of Homeland Security said i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020