Left Menu
Development News Edition

WhatsApp to bring voice and video calls to desktop next year

Zoom Video Communications Inc said on Friday it was removing the 40-minute time limit for its free accounts on all meetings globally for the holiday season. In a similar move, Google Meet has said free users would not have to limit conversations to 60 minutes until March.

Reuters | Updated: 18-12-2020 22:12 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 22:07 IST
WhatsApp to bring voice and video calls to desktop next year
Representative Image. Image Credit: Flickr

Facebook Inc's WhatsApp will introduce voice and video calling feature to the messaging app's desktop version next year, a company spokesperson told Reuters. The move to facilitate calls over large screens would put WhatsApp on par with video-conferencing bigwigs Zoom and Google Meet, but it is unclear if it has ambitions to compete with the two in the enterprise space.

With over 2 billion users globally, WhatsApp is second only to its parent firm Facebook Inc's namesake app, yet it is largely used for personal calls, unlike Zoom or Google Meet. WhatsApp said it has already rolled out the feature to some desktop users on a trial basis in time for the holiday season, a move first reported by tech blog WABetaInfo.

A second wave of the coronavirus has forced many people around the world to stay home and plan gatherings with friends and family over the internet instead. Zoom Video Communications Inc said on Friday it was removing the 40-minute time limit for its free accounts on all meetings globally for the holiday season.

In a similar move, Google Meet has said free users would not have to limit conversations to 60 minutes until March.

Also Read: M-cap of eight of top-10 most valuable firms zoom Rs 1.53 lakh cr

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Zoom

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Fighting displaces over 500,000 in northern Mozambique, reports UN refuge agency

According to the agency, the majority of the affected families have sought refuge in the safer southern districts of Cabo Delgado province, where around 90 per cent of those displaced are sheltered by host communities.The situation in Cabo ...

Canada trial for Toronto van attack suspect enters final day

The trial of a man charged with killing 10 people in a 2018 van attack in Toronto will end on Friday, as Canadian prosecutors push to have him found guilty of first-degree murder and attempted murder.Alek Minassian, 28, rented a van and dro...

U.S. blacklists dozens of Chinese firms including SMIC, DJI

The United States added dozens of Chinese companies, including the countrys top chipmaker SMIC and Chinese drone manufacturer SZ DJI Technology Co Ltd, to a trade blacklist on Friday as U.S. President Donald Trumps administration ramps up p...

Food Processing Industries Min inks MoUs with 5 institutions for PM FME scheme

The Ministry of Food Processing Industries on Friday signed an agreement with five institutions and cooperatives, including TRIFED and NAFED, for implementation of a micro food processing enterprises scheme. Further, the ministry signed an ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020