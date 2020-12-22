Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to publish list of Chinese and Russian firms with military ties

Fifty-eight are designated under China, down from 89, and 45 entities are tied to Russia, up from 28, one of the officials said.

Reuters | Updated: 22-12-2020 00:49 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 00:49 IST
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to publish list of Chinese and Russian firms with military ties

The Trump administration on Monday plans to publish a list of Chinese and Russian companies with alleged military ties that restrict them from buying a wide range of U.S. goods and technology, said senior U.S. Commerce Department officials.

Reuters first reported last month that the U.S. Department of Commerce drafted a list of companies that it linked to the Chinese or Russian military, news that brought a rebuke from Beijing. The final list does not include Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC), or the Hong Kong subsidiaries of Colorado's Arrow Electronics and Texas-based TTI Inc, a Berkshire Hathaway electronics distributor, the officials said. Those companies were on the draft list seen by Reuters.

The final list names 103 entities, 14 fewer than on the draft list seen by Reuters in November. Fifty-eight are designated under China, down from 89, and 45 entities are tied to Russia, up from 28, one of the officials said. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said the action establishes a new process "to assist exporters in screening their customers for military end users."

The final list is expected to be published on the Commerce Department website on Monday and for public inspection in the Federal Register on Tuesday, the officials said.

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

FEATURE-Price of marriage pushes land out of reach in Sri Lanka

Italian police accuse cryptocurrency exchange boss of huge fraud

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Gunman shot dead after firing at Israeli police in Jerusalem's Old City

Israeli police shot dead a man who had fired a gun towards officers in Jerusalems Old City on Monday, police said.Palestinian and Israeli media identified the man as a Palestinian from near the city of Jenin in the Israeli-occupied West Ban...

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

Apple Inc is moving forward with self-driving car technology and is targeting 2024 to produce a passenger vehicle that could include its own breakthrough battery technology, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.The iPhone makers aut...

EXCLUSIVE-Biden team weighs deportation relief for more than 1 million Hondurans, Guatemalans -sources

The incoming Biden administration is considering a plan to shield more than a million immigrants from Honduras and Guatemala from deportation after the countries were battered by hurricanes in November, three people familiar with the matter...

Soccer-Seven positive in latest round of Premier League COVID-19 tests

Seven individuals tested positive for COVID-19 in the last round of tests conducted between Dec. 14-20 on 1,569 Premier League players and staff, the league said on Monday. The league did not name the people who tested positive or their clu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020