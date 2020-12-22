Android 11 coming to Motorola phones: Here's full list of eligible devices

Android 11 coming to Motorola phones: Here's full list of eligible devicesDevdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 22-12-2020 11:01 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 10:56 IST
Motorola has released the list of all eligible smartphones that will be getting the Android 11 OS update soon. The latest iteration of the Android operating system brings a host of new features including easier ways to manage conversations, new media and device controls and privacy settings, among others.
In the coming months, Motorola is expected to roll out the Android 11 OS update for the following Motorola smartphones:
- Motorola Razr 5G
- Motorola Razr 2019
- Motorola edge
- Motorola edge+
- Motorola one 5G
- Motorola one action (except the US and Canada)
- Motorola one fusion
- Motorola one fusion+
- Motorola one hyper
- Motorola one vision
- Moto g 5G
- Moto g 5G plus
- Moto g fast
- Moto g power
- Moto g pro
- Moto g stylus
- Moto g9
- Moto g9play
- Moto g9 plus
- Moto g9power
- Moto g8
- Moto g8 power
- Lenovo K12 Note
The company noted that the current plans regarding potential upgrades or updates to the operating systems could change. "The information communicated is not a commitment or an obligation to deliver any product, product feature, software upgrade or functionality and Motorola Mobility reserves the right to change the content and timing of any product, product feature or software release," Motorola said.
Motorola smartphone users can check for the latest updates on software upgrades on the company's dedicated portal.
