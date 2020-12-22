Left Menu
Development News Edition

Android 11 coming to Motorola phones: Here's full list of eligible devices

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 22-12-2020 11:01 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 10:56 IST
Android 11 coming to Motorola phones: Here's full list of eligible devices
Image Credit: Flipkart

Motorola has released the list of all eligible smartphones that will be getting the Android 11 OS update soon. The latest iteration of the Android operating system brings a host of new features including easier ways to manage conversations, new media and device controls and privacy settings, among others.

In the coming months, Motorola is expected to roll out the Android 11 OS update for the following Motorola smartphones:

  • Motorola Razr 5G
  • Motorola Razr 2019
  • Motorola edge
  • Motorola edge+
  • Motorola one 5G
  • Motorola one action (except the US and Canada)
  • Motorola one fusion
  • Motorola one fusion+
  • Motorola one hyper
  • Motorola one vision
  • Moto g 5G
  • Moto g 5G plus
  • Moto g fast
  • Moto g power
  • Moto g pro
  • Moto g stylus
  • Moto g9
  • Moto g9play
  • Moto g9 plus
  • Moto g9power
  • Moto g8
  • Moto g8 power
  • Lenovo K12 Note

The company noted that the current plans regarding potential upgrades or updates to the operating systems could change. "The information communicated is not a commitment or an obligation to deliver any product, product feature, software upgrade or functionality and Motorola Mobility reserves the right to change the content and timing of any product, product feature or software release," Motorola said.

Motorola smartphone users can check for the latest updates on software upgrades on the company's dedicated portal.

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Italian police accuse cryptocurrency exchange boss of huge fraud

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight

A new Chinese carrier rocket made its first flight on Tuesday under a long-term plan to develop reusable launch vehicles aimed at reducing mission costs and speed up launch schedules for commercial clients. The medium-lift Long March 8 Y-1 ...

Microsoft, Google, Cisco, VMware join legal battle against hacking company NSO

Tech giants Microsoft, Alphabet , Cisco, and VMware on Monday joined Facebooks legal battle against hacking company NSO, filing an amicus brief in federal court that warned that the Israeli firms tools were powerful, and dangerous.The brief...

Sadbhav Engineering JV lowest bidder for Rs 780-cr Surat Metro project

Sadbhav Engineering on Tuesday said its joint venture JV firm has been declared the lowest bidder for construction of part of the Surat Metro project worth Rs 780 crore by the Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation. We have been declared as the low...

Microsoft, Google, Cisco, Dell join legal battle against hacking company NSO

Tech giants including Microsoftand Google on Monday joined Facebooks legal battle against hacking company NSO, filing an amicus brief in federal court that warned that the Israeli firms tools were powerful, and dangerous. The brief, filed b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020