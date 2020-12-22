Android 11 coming to Motorola phones: Here's full list of eligible devices

Motorola has released the list of all eligible smartphones that will be getting the Android 11 OS update soon. The latest iteration of the Android operating system brings a host of new features including easier ways to manage conversations, new media and device controls and privacy settings, among others.

In the coming months, Motorola is expected to roll out the Android 11 OS update for the following Motorola smartphones:

Motorola Razr 5G

Motorola Razr 2019

Motorola edge

Motorola edge+

Motorola one 5G

Motorola one action (except the US and Canada)

Motorola one fusion

Motorola one fusion+

Motorola one hyper

Motorola one vision

Moto g 5G

Moto g 5G plus

Moto g fast

Moto g power

Moto g pro

Moto g stylus

Moto g9

Moto g9play

Moto g9 plus

Moto g9power

Moto g8

Moto g8 power

Lenovo K12 Note

The company noted that the current plans regarding potential upgrades or updates to the operating systems could change. "The information communicated is not a commitment or an obligation to deliver any product, product feature, software upgrade or functionality and Motorola Mobility reserves the right to change the content and timing of any product, product feature or software release," Motorola said.

Motorola smartphone users can check for the latest updates on software upgrades on the company's dedicated portal.