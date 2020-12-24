Leak suggests Galaxy Chromebook 2 could feature QLED display, improved battery life

Samsung's Galaxy Chromebook 2, the successor to Galaxy Chromebook, is tipped to come with a 13.3-inch QLED or Quantum Dot LED display compared to the 4K AMOLED display in the original model, making it the world's first QLED Chromebook.

Earlier leaks have suggested that the Galaxy Chromebook 2 will be identical to the original model in terms of appearance and substantial changes will be seen in the internal specifications. Now, a new leak, courtesy of WalkingCat (@h0x0d), suggests that the Galaxy Chromebook 2 will offer more than 12 hours of battery life, which is a significant improvement over the 8-hours of battery life that Samsung claims to offer on its original Galaxy Chromebook.

While the original model came with the 10th Generation Intel Core i5 processor, the upcoming Galaxy Chromebook 2 is tipped to have the 10th generation Intel Core i3 processor under the hood. Other features include- Wi-Fi 6 Gigabit ac, 178% louder premium sound and 2.75lbs ultra-slim profile.

As per the leaker, Samsung will be launching the Galaxy Chromebook 2 in February 2021 and will be available via Best Buy and the company's official website. Most importantly, the device will cost you USD 699, which is much lower than the USD 999 price tag of the original model.