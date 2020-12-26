Left Menu
Oppo reportedly collaborates with Tom Ford for stylish slider phone

The Oppo X Tom Ford Edition appears to sport a brown leather back with a metal frame and there is no visible notch or punch-hole cutout on the front for the selfie camera, suggesting that it may either be placed under the display or it may leverage the rear camera for capturing selfies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2020 11:35 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 11:35 IST
Image Credit: Lets Go Digital

Last month during the Oppo INNO Day 2020 event, Chinese smartphone maker Oppo showcased a concept smartphone, the Oppo X 2021, with a rollable screen. The concept phone boasts a 6.7-inch display which can be expanded to 7.4 inches based on the actual needs of users.

Now, LetsGoDigital has tracked down the documentations of a new Oppo slider smartphone with a pull-out display. Designed in collaboration with leading American designer and filmmaker Tom Ford, the 'Oppo X Tom Ford' is a compact slider phone (when folded) with a retractable screen that increases the display area by approximately 80 percent when stretched vertically.

The leaked images reveal a centrally-aligned triple camera system placed horizontally above a woven fabric, with the text "Oppo X Tom Ford -Design for concept Shakira" written below it. The LED flash is placed to the right of the text.

As of this writing, there is no official confirmation regarding the Oppo X Tom Ford Edition launch and commercial availability.

Earlier this month, Oppo showcased a futuristic slide phone with three foldable screens attached by hinges. Sliding one fold up exposes 40 mm of the screen with simple functions like viewing call history, notifications, and music player interfaces. A secondary fold reveals 80mm of the slide-phone screen which is ideal for taking photos or even adapting to particular games using the side control.

Oppo said that the triple-fold will allows users to change the form and size of the phone as needed. In addition, the conceptual design slide-phone supports a stylus that allows users to expand their productivity.

