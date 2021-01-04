Left Menu
Ford India unveils 2021 line-up of compact SUV EcoSport

Ford India on Monday introduced the 2021 line-up of its compact SUV EcoSport with features such as sunroof in the Titanium Trim, enhanced connectivity features and an enhanced warranty at a starting price of Rs 7.99 lakh.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-01-2021 15:07 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 14:31 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Ford India on Monday introduced the 2021 line-up of its compact SUV EcoSport with features such as sunroof in the Titanium Trim, enhanced connectivity features and an enhanced warranty at a starting price of Rs 7.99 lakh. The SUV comes in five trims -- Ambiente, Titanium, Titanium +, Trend and Sports, according to a release. The American car maker, which recently called off its proposed partnership with domestic auto major Mahindra & Mahindra, had rolled out the sub-4 meter SUV EcoSport first time in the Indian market in June 2013. Ford's product portfolio in India currently comprises six cars -- Figo, Freestyle, Aspire, EcoSport, Endeavour and Mustang. "In the tradition of bringing what consumers want and value, we are happy to bolster the EcoSport line-up and make every variant compelling in terms of features and value," said Vinay Raina, executive director Marketing, Sales and Service at Ford India

"With the new line-up, we have not just addressed the customer feedback on making sunroof and key features more accessible but also left scope to add more unique features in the future,'' Raina added. The sunroof feature is now available across half of EcoSport variant lineup while the 2021 Ford EcoSport continues its safety and connectivity leadership with six airbags, touchscreen infotainment, FordPassTM, embedded navigation, among others, the carmaker said in the release. FordPass is a one-stop smartphone app. With a factory-fitted cloud-connected device, EcoSport owners can perform several vehicle operations -- like starting, stopping, locking or unlocking remotely, using this app. Besides, available in BSVI petrol and diesel engines, the new line-up continues to offer the power of choice to consumers with 1,00,000-km or 3-year warranty and lowest maintenance cost of 36 paise/km, it said. While the petrol variant starts at Rs 7.99 lakh and goes up to Rs 10.99 lakh, the diesel variant comes with a price of Rs 8.69 lakh-Rs 11.49 lakh, Ford India said.

