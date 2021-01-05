Left Menu
Development News Edition

Camouflage your Shelves with Hafele's Blum Pull-out Shelf Lock

The Blum Pull-out Shelf Lock can be installed with full extension Blum MOVENTO and TANDEM runners to attain flexible worktops in different areas of the home, be it the kitchen, bathroom, living room or utility room. It is a discreet, space-saving two-sided locking mechanism that securely holds the open pull-out shelf in place so you can complete your tasks comfortably.

PTI | Bangalore | Updated: 05-01-2021 14:07 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 13:48 IST
Camouflage your Shelves with Hafele's Blum Pull-out Shelf Lock
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

We are always on the lookout for an organized home where we do not prefer a cluttered living room, bedroom or kitchen. We tend to build shelves that will be used extensively, for reorganizing or stacking household items, yet not wanting them to occupy the beautiful spaces at home. To provide a solution to this, Häfele in association with Blum introduces the new Pull-out Shelf Lock that helps conjure up that extra worktop space, i.e. a pull-out shelf exactly when and where you need it and then lets it magically disappear into the furniture after your work is done. The Blum Pull-out Shelf Lock can be installed with full extension Blum MOVENTO and TANDEM runners to attain flexible worktops in different areas of the home, be it the kitchen, bathroom, living room, or utility room. It is a discreet, space-saving two-sided locking mechanism that securely holds the open pull-out shelf in place so you can complete your tasks comfortably. You can combine the mechanism with any of the three technologies - BLUMOTION, TIP-ON, or TIP-ON BLUMOTION - to achieve soft and silent closing, effortless opening, or both. The Pull-out Shelf Lock comes with a synchronization shaft that connects both sides of the locking mechanism and helps you in releasing the shelf with only one hand. With Blum's Pull-out Shelf Lock, you can obtain extractable worktop and planes throughout your home - next to your washing machine to place your laundry basket, below a wall shelf/cabinet to stack books or items while you sort through them or besides the kitchen countertop to place your countertop appliances while operating them. The possibilities are endless. Hafele's Blum Pull-out Shelf Lock available PAN India (Price on request).

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Japan preparing to launch COVID-19 vaccination by late February, says PM Suga

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Couple, five-year-old son die of carbon monoxide poisoning from room heater in J-K's Baramulla

A married couple and their five-year-old son were found dead on Tuesday inside their house in the Pattan area of Jammu and Kashmirs Baramulla district, officials saidMohammad Maqbool Lone, his wife and their son are believed to have died in...

IL&FS PMLA case: ED attaches Rs 452-cr worth assets of Singapore shell company

The Enforcement Directorate has attached assets worth Rs 452 crore of a Singapore-based shell or dubious company in connection with its money laundering probe in the ILFS alleged payment default crisis, the agency said on Tuesday. The asset...

Practically raises Rs 28 crore in funding round led by Siana Capital

Hyderabad-based edutech firm Practically on Tuesday announced to have raised around Rs 28 crore in pre-Series B funding round led by Siana Capital. Existing investors YourNest Venture Capital and Exfinity Ventures also participated in the f...

Goyal launches portal to promote railways' freight business

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal launched an exclusive portal to promote and develop the railways freight business on Tuesday. The Indian Railways freight business development portal will act as a one-stop, single-window solution for all the n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021