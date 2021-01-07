Left Menu
Development News Edition

Crypto market cap surges above $1 trillion for first time

The total market value of all cryptocurrencies rose above $1 trillion for the first time on Thursday as Bitcoin surged to a record high, according to data by crypto coin trackers CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko. The market cap of all cryptocurrencies rose 10% to $1.042 trillion on Thursday, data from CoinMarketCap shows.

Reuters | Updated: 07-01-2021 21:21 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 21:21 IST
Crypto market cap surges above $1 trillion for first time

The total market value of all cryptocurrencies rose above $1 trillion for the first time on Thursday as Bitcoin surged to a record high, according to data by crypto coin trackers CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko. Bitcoin has jumped more than 900% to $38,655 on Thursday, from $3,850 in March, as governments increase speeding to blunt the economic impact of the coronavirus. This has raised fears about rising inflation and U.S. dollar debasement.

The cryptocurrency is also gaining traction with more mainstream investors who are increasingly convinced that Bitcoin will be a long-lasting asset, and not a speculative bubble as some analysts and investors fear. Sergey Nazarov, co-founder of Chainlink, a decentralized network that provides data to smart contracts on the blockchain, said that there is a “lack of faith in traditional institutions that is driving this large rally towards cryptoassets.”

“While outsiders may view the cryptocurrency industry being valued at over $1 trillion as an incredibly significant milestone, in actuality our space is still in one of its very early stages of development and growth,” Nazarov said. The market cap of all cryptocurrencies rose 10% to $1.042 trillion on Thursday, data from CoinMarketCap shows. Bitcoin accounts for around 69% of the total market cap of the total. It is followed by Ethereum with a 13% share.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

  • READ MORE ON:
  • U.S.

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Killing Eve Season 4: Eve & Villanelle will remain in plot’s central, what more we know

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Use products made of dung, urine; help protect cows: Minister

Karnataka Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chauhan on Thursday appealed to people tohelp protect cows by using soaps, shampoos, incense sticksand other products made of cow dung and urine.Besides milk, curd, butter and ghee, there are produ...

NEWSMAKER-Central banks must arm up for next market upheaval, BoE's Hauser says

Financial markets are likely to be hit more often by the kind of upheaval unleashed by the COVID-19 pandemic, and central banks need new tools to deal with powerful investment firms at the heart of the turmoil, a Bank of England official sa...

Kiren Rijiju inaugurates residential hostel at Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range

Union Sports Minister of State Shri Kiren Rijiju inaugurated a residential hostel in the premises of the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range. It will be a 162 bedded air-conditioned hostel with attached washroom facility. There will also be an ai...

Ahead of FATF meet, Pakistan court issues arrest warrant against Masood Azhar for terror financing

In a significant development, an anti-terrorism court in Pakistan on Thursday issued an arrest warrant against banned Jaish-e-Mohammad JeM chief Masood Azhar on the charges of terror financing, sources said. This comes ahead of meetings of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021