Honor Band 6 goes global; India launch also expected soon

The Honor Band 6, the successor to the Honor Band 5 will 'soon' be hitting the global market, the company announced at CES. The fitness tracker was initially introduced in China in early November.

Sporting a rectangular 1.47-inch AMOLED display, the Honor Band 6 looks more like a smartwatch rather than a fitness band. It comes with 10 sports modes, a heart rate and blood oxygen monitor and a battery life of up to 14 days.

While there is official information regarding the launch of Honor Band 6 in India, but, it is expected to arrive soon. The fitness tracker was earlier spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website with model number ARG-B19, suggesting that it will land in the Indian market too.

As for the pricing, in China, the non-NFC model of Honor Band 6 is priced at CNY249 (approx. Rs 2,800). The fitness tracker is said to carry a price tag of USD35 (approx. Rs 2,600), however, the prices will vary depending upon the regions.

Honor Band 6: Specs and features

The Honor Band 6 has a 1.47-inch AMOLED touch display (198 x 368-pixels) with a 2.5D curved glass and more than 100 watch faces to choose from. The band comes with a side function button and is water-resistant up to 50 meters.

For health and wellness tracking, the fitness tracker features Huawei TruSeen 4.0 technology for 24/7 heart-rate monitoring, SpO2 sensor for tracking blood oxygen saturation levels, Huawei TruSleep technology to analyze sleep quality and provide over 200 personalized assessment suggestions to improve it and Female Cycle Tracker.

The Honor Band 6 supports 10 professional sports modes including Outdoor Running, Indoor Running, Outdoor Walking, Outdoor Cycling, Indoor Cycling, Swimming, Free Training, Indoor Walking, Rowing Machine and Elliptical Trainer.

Equipped with a 180mAh battery, the fitness tracker is claimed to typically last up to 14 days on a single charge and up to 10 days in heavy-usage scenarios. It supports fast magnetic charging that takes about 65 minutes to fully charge. Additional watch functions include- message reminders, Phone Finder, Remote camera and music control, weather updates, idle alerts, among others.

The Honor Band 6 is compatible with phones running Android 5 or above versions. The fitness tracker measures 43mm x 25.4mm x 11.45mm and weighs about 18g without a strap.