UK launches post-Brexit global health insurance card

Reuters | London | Updated: 11-01-2021 21:08 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 21:05 IST
Britons from Tuesday will be able to apply for a new global health insurance card, a post-Brexit replacement offering emergency healthcare to those travelling in the EU, the government said.

Members of the European Union issue European Health Insurance Cards to their citizens. Britain left the bloc's orbit at the end of 2020.

"Our deal with the EU ensures the right for our citizens to access necessary healthcare on their holidays and travels to countries in the EU will continue," said junior health minister Edward Argar.

